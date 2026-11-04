Actor Song Joong-ki has drawn attention after photos of a family outing with his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, and their two children spread across Chinese social media, with fans particularly surprised by how much his 3-year-old son has grown.

Photos and witnes accounts of the family of four recently circulated on Chinese social media platforms, showing Song enjoying a casual outing with Saunders, their son and their daughter, who is approaching her second birthday.

The family was spotted in an underground pedestrian passage leading to Banpo Hangang Park in Seoul. In the photos, Song is dressed casually and wearing a cap as he pushes a stroller.

What particularly caught fans' attention was the couple's firstborn son, who has grown considerably and now appears to reach nearly his father's waist.

According to eyewitness accounts, the boy displayed a cheerful, outgoing personality, smiling and greeting people around him.

The couple's younger daughter reportedly sat quietly in the stroller, which Song pushed himself throughout the outing.

Chinese social media users also pointed out the boy's resemblance to his famous father, particularly his side profile.

"His prominent nose and facial contours look just like Song Joong-ki's," some users said.

Song announced his marriage to British former actor Katy Louise Saunders in January 2023, along with news that they were expecting their first child.

The couple welcomed their son in June that year, followed by a daughter in November 2024, making Song a father of two children born in consecutive years.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.