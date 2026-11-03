T.O.P, Nana make surprise appearance at fan-organized birthday cafe

T.O.P and Nana have made an unexpected appearance together at a fan-organized birthday cafe, just one day after the former BIGBANG member apologized to longtime supporters following the closure of a fansite that had backed him for nearly 20 years.

A video showing the couple visiting the cafe in Seoul's Gangnam District was posted Monday on the venue's social media account.

The cafe was decorated by fans to celebrate T.O.P's birthday on Wednesday. The appearance drew particular attention as T.O.P and Nana publicly confirmed their relationship only last month.

In the video, T.O.P, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, wears a black jacket, white mask and cap as he looks around the fan-decorated space.

Nana, wearing a gray jacket, cap and mask, stays by his side while touring the cafe and appears to film T.O.P on her phone.

The timing of the visit has attracted further attention because it comes immediately after T.O.P addressed a controversy involving some of his longtime fans.

On Saturday, T.O.P posted a lengthy apology on social media directed at the operators and followers of Choi Seung Hyun Dot Com, a fansite that had supported him for about two decades.

"Even at times when I found it difficult to believe in myself, you believed in me and always gave me the strength to make music again through your warm hearts and precious support," he said.

Explaining why it had taken him time to respond, he said, "I thought I needed to be careful with every word I said amid various circumstances, so it took me time to express how I felt."

"I sincerely apologize to the operators of Choi Seung Hyun Dot Com and the fans who were misunderstood and hurt because of me," he said.

The fansite announced on Oct. 9 that it would end operations after nearly 20 years. Its operators said they had planned a fan exhibition but were forced to abandon the event because participation was lower than expected and a series of applicants canceled.

They also cited a lack of communication with T.O.P's agency and concerns that fans' longstanding dedication was being taken for granted.

Reports said cancellations increased after news of T.O.P's relationship with Nana emerged. However, the fansite operators pushed back against suggestions that their decision to close was simply a backlash against his relationship.

T.O.P's agency, T.O.P Spot Pictures, issued an official apology on Oct. 10, while the singer himself initially remained silent. He eventually addressed the controversy Sunday, roughly three weeks after the fansite announced its closure.

The sight of T.O.P visiting a birthday event organized by fans alongside Nana just a day after his apology has put the couple — and his relationship with his longtime fandom — back in the spotlight.

T.O.P and Nana officially confirmed their relationship on Oct. 2. The two first became acquainted when Nana appeared in the music video for T.O.P's solo track "Studio54" and reportedly became romantically involved around June.

After confirming the relationship, Nana told fans, "We'll have a beautiful and healthy relationship."

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.