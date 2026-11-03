Rapper Yang Hong-won deletes wedding photos, unfollows wife after cheating allegations

Rapper Yang Hong-won has deleted all photos of his wedding to model Won Hyun-joo from his social media account, drawing renewed attention to the couple's relationship after he faced cheating allegations just five days into their marriage.

As of Tuesday, posts containing photos from Yang and Won's wedding could no longer be found on his social media account.

Yang had previously deleted a caption accompanying the wedding photos that read, "Hyun-joo, I love you. I still feel like I'm walking into a motel in Cheonho-dong." He has now removed the posts themselves.

However, a photo posted in September showing Won preparing for a wedding photo shoot remains on his account.

Yang and Won had been in a long-term relationship and welcomed a daughter in 2024. The couple, who also operated a YouTube channel featuring their family life, held their wedding on Oct. 18.

Just five days later, allegations surfaced that Yang had accompanied another woman to a motel, sparking speculation that he had cheated on his wife.

Yang's agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that he had accompanied the woman to the motel but denied that any inappropriate physical contact or romantic behavior had taken place.

The agency also said the person who made the allegations had demanded money and made accusations based on false information, adding that it was taking legal action.

Following the allegations, Won stopped posting on social media and deleted all of her previous posts. The couple also unfollowed each other's accounts.

Yang fueled further speculation on Saturday when he shared Drake's song "WNBA," which includes lyrics about a relationship growing distant but not being one that can easily end.

Yang has not said why he deleted the wedding photos. However, the removal of the posts, combined with the couple unfollowing each other and Won's disappearance from social media, has prompted growing attention to the status of their relationship.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.