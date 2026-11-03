A cafe operated by the father of BTS member Jimin has announced that it will close in one year, prompting disappointment among fans and renewed speculation over previously alleged disputes surrounding the business.

ZM-illennial, the cafe run by Jimin’s father in Busan, recently posted a notice on its official channel titled "D-365."

"We sincerely thank everyone who has visited ZM-illennial, cherished it and continued to show us unwavering interest and love," the cafe said.

"We will do our best until the very last moment so that ZM-illennial will remain a good memory for a long time."

The unexpected announcement drew emotional responses from fans, particularly those who had hoped to visit the cafe.

"I haven't had a chance to visit yet, so this is disappointing," one fan said. Others said, "This is so heartbreaking," and "I don't know what happened, but I wish they could keep it open."

The announcement has also revived online speculation about difficulties surrounding the cafe's operation.

An overseas content creator previously claimed that Jimin's father had been under considerable stress because of friction with the landlord and issues involving nearby businesses.

However, those claims have not been officially confirmed. The cafe has also not said why it plans to close or whether the decision has any connection to the alleged disputes.

Jimin, a member of global K-pop phenomenon BTS, has an enormous international fan base, and businesses associated with the members and their families have often attracted interest from fans visiting Korea.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.