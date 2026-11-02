Lee Dong-gun addresses rumors his Jeju cafe 'failed' after just 18 months

Actor Lee Dong-gun has addressed rumors that his cafe on Jeju Island "failed," shutting down just a year and a half after opening, saying the decision was driven by the difficulty of traveling back and forth from Seoul.

On the Nov. 1 episode of SBS variety show "My Little Old Boy," Lee visited spatial designer Ryu Jeong-su's studio with actors Im Won-hee and Cho Jin-se.

The group was surprised to see that Ryu’s home even had a swimming pool. When asked whether he actually used it, Ryu said, "I'm basically the cleaning staff. Even if I clean all day, it never ends."

Lee could relate.

"The first thing I did when I went to work at my cafe on Jeju Island was clean the pond," Lee said.

Im then brought up the fate of Lee's cafe directly.

"I heard rumors that your Jeju cafe went under. What happened?" he asked.

Lee denied that the closure meant the business had simply failed, saying he is now preparing to relocate the cafe to Seoul.

"We operated on Jeju Island for almost a year and six months," Lee said. "But honestly, traveling back and forth between Seoul and Jeju was much harder than I expected."

He said the distance also made it difficult to operate the cafe to the standard he wanted.

"I felt like I was doing my best but still couldn't satisfy people, and that was difficult," Lee said. "So I talked with Jeong-su and decided that I should try even harder somewhere closer to me in Seoul."

Lee opened the cafe in Aewol in April last year, drawing attention as another celebrity venturing into the cafe business. His preparations for the opening and his experiences running the business were also featured on "My Little Old Boy."

The cafe announced in July that it would temporarily close for reorganization. Speculation about its future grew after another brand was found operating at the location in September, effectively signaling the end of Lee's cafe at the Jeju site.

Lee's latest comments suggest, however, that he has not abandoned the business altogether, but is instead looking to give it another try closer to home in Seoul.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.