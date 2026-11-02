BLACKPINK's Jennie brought an iconic Y2K movie character back to life for Halloween — and even won the approval of the actress who originally played her.

Jennie shared a series of photos on social media Sunday with the caption, "sukiiiiiiiii," revealing her transformation into Suki, Devon Aoki's fan-favorite character from the 2003 film "2 Fast 2 Furious."

The K-pop star wore the costume while attending Kendall Jenner's birthday and Halloween party at a bar in Los Angeles.

Jennie recreated Suki's unmistakable Y2K look with a purple crop top, hot pink miniskirt, long straight hair and an elaborate statement belt. She completed the homage by posing in front of a red sports car, echoing the car-centered aesthetic of the "Fast & Furious" franchise.

Her take on the character quickly drew attention online, but one reaction stood out above the rest.

Aoki herself appeared in the comments under Jennie's post, writing, "Awww love this!!!"

Suki, played by the actress and model, became one of the most recognizable female characters from the early years of the "Fast & Furious" franchise. Her colorful outfits, pink Honda S2000 and distinctly early-2000s aesthetic have helped the character retain a following more than two decades after the movie's release, particularly amid the revival of Y2K fashion.

Jennie's choice of Suki also fits the BLACKPINK member's reputation as a fashion trendsetter, with her Halloween interpretation combining movie nostalgia with a style era that has enjoyed renewed popularity among younger generations.

The singer, meanwhile, released recently her physical EP "Fallen Angel."

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.