Two former BIGBANG members are drawing attention for dramatically different updates in their personal lives, with T.O.P going public with his relationship with singer-actress Nana and Seungri revealed to be legally married with a baby on the way.

Ilgan Sports reported Wednesday that Seungri has registered his marriage with his pregnant wife, making them legally married. His wife is reportedly due to give birth in January.

News of the pregnancy emerged before details of the marriage became public, prompting speculation that the couple had conceived before marriage. Seungri denied the speculation through the outlet and said the couple currently has no plans to hold a wedding ceremony.

"As I am now responsible for a family, I feel an even greater sense of responsibility," Seungri said. "I deeply reflect on the disappointment and hurt I caused through my past wrongdoing, and I will show that I have changed by living a quiet and sincere life."

"I would be grateful if people would watch over my life warmly going forward," he said. "At the same time, my family members are not public figures, so I ask that people refrain from excessive attention and speculation."

The marriage and pregnancy news has drawn additional attention because it comes as Seungri faces a recent allegation of aggravated assault.

In August, Seungri was accused of threatening and assaulting a man with a soju bottle at a restaurant in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul.

Seungri's side acknowledged that he picked up the bottle but denied that he swung it at or struck the other man.

Meanwhile, fellow former BIGBANG member T.O.P recently confirmed his relationship with Nana, a singer and actress who debuted as a member of girl group After School.

TOP and Nana officially confirmed their relationship on Oct. 2.

Their agencies said the two first became acquainted while filming the music video for "Completely Crazy!," the lead track from T.O.P's solo studio album, and began dating in June.

The back-to-back revelations have put the former BIGBANG members' personal lives back in the spotlight, albeit under sharply different circumstances: T.O.P with a newly public romance and Seungri with a marriage, an impending birth and renewed scrutiny over his conduct.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.