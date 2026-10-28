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Actor Lee Seo-jin has expressed surprise at how beautiful fellow actor Ha Ji-won looks.

A video recently uploaded to SBS’ official YouTube channel shows Lee and actor Kim Kwang-kyu heading overseas with Ha ahead of the premiere of the variety show “Whatever You Wish, Secretary Jin.” Lee and Ha are appearing together on a program for the first time in 23 years since starring in the 2003 MBC drama “Damo.”

When Lee saw Ha dressed up, he jokingly asked, “Oh, what is this? Who are you?” He then teased her, saying, “Ji-won looks so much prettier these days.”

Ha’s appearance, which prompted surprise at how much more beautiful she looks than she did 23 years ago, also drew attention to her skin care routine. During an appearance on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” she said, “I think gently lifting my facial muscles upward or lightly massaging them to help them relax has helped with skin elasticity.” She added, “Every morning, I check my skin’s condition and use a gua sha tool or apply cold compresses.”

Like Ha, gently sweeping the facial muscles upward or lightly massaging them to release tension may help with skin care. Such techniques can temporarily stimulate blood and lymphatic circulation, helping reduce puffiness and making facial contours appear more defined.

When massaging the face upward, it is best to use the fingertips or palms to sweep gently rather than pulling the skin forcefully. Lightly move from the forehead toward the temples, from the center of the cheeks toward the ears, and from the center of the chin toward the area below the ears. For the neck, gently sweep downward from below the ears toward the collarbones without rubbing the skin.

These movements are intended to temporarily reduce puffiness and promote relaxation. Repeatedly pulling the face upward, however, will not reverse gravity-related sagging or permanently lift loose skin. Skin elasticity is influenced by several factors, including the condition of collagen and elastin in the dermis, ultraviolet exposure, age and hormonal changes.

Gua sha is a skin care technique that involves rubbing or applying pressure to the skin with a tool. When used appropriately, it may help temporarily reduce puffiness and relieve muscle tension. However, pressing too hard or repeatedly scraping the skin can damage tiny blood vessels, causing bruising or redness. It may also weaken the skin barrier or aggravate inflammation.

Pressure should be kept to a minimum, particularly around the eyes and mouth, where the skin is thinner. To reduce friction, apply plenty of moisturizer or a product designed for facial massage before using a gua sha tool. Move the tool slowly without pressing it firmly against the skin.

If redness persists or the skin feels stinging or burning after a massage, the pressure may have been excessive, and use should be discontinued. Gua sha is also best avoided in cases of dermatitis, rosacea, severe inflammatory acne or open wounds.

Cold compresses can help reduce facial warmth and temporary puffiness. If the face looks swollen in the morning because of insufficient sleep or high salt intake, briefly applying a cool towel may help soothe the skin.

However, placing ice directly on the skin or applying extreme cold for prolonged periods can cause irritation or injury. It is safer to use a cool towel or a cold-compress tool wrapped in cloth for a short period. Stop immediately if the skin becomes pale, numb or painful.

Meanwhile, making a habit of checking the skin’s condition daily, as Ha does, can also help prevent excessive skin care. On days when puffiness is pronounced, a brief cold compress or gentle massage may be sufficient. When the skin is dry or sensitive, it is better to skip gua sha and massage and focus on moisturizing. It is equally important to skip treatments when necessary and give the skin time to recover.

Sun protection is also essential for maintaining skin elasticity over the long term. Ultraviolet radiation damages collagen and elastin, accelerating photoaging. Apply an adequate amount of sunscreen before going outdoors and reapply as needed.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







