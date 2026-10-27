Actress Shin Min-a shares her philosophy on giving

Actor Shin Min-a reflected on her long-standing commitment to charitable giving, saying that consistency and sincerity matter more than the amount donated.

On Monday, the official social media account of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” shared a preview featuring Shin, accompanied by the caption: “Shin Min-a has consistently donated every year. What was the most rewarding moment for her in giving?”

In the preview, host Yoo Jae-suk praised the actor for her continued philanthropic work.

“What’s so wonderful is that you’ve consistently engaged in charitable activities. I heard that the total donations made by the couple Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin have exceeded 5 billion won ($3.7 million),” he said. “These are the kinds of things we should be talking about more these days.”

Shin said she initially believed that good deeds should be done quietly when she first began donating. She explained that she had continued to give every year in the hope of helping people who often receive little attention or support.

“From time to time, I receive letters telling me what has been accomplished with the donations,” she said. “Knowing that the contributions have led to something meaningful and valuable makes me feel incredibly rewarded.”

She added, “I believe consistency and sincerity are what matter, regardless of the amount. I would be grateful if seeing what I do inspired others to consider donating as well.”

Shin has reportedly maintained a steady record of charitable giving over many years. She has donated to support low-income families and neighbors in need, as well as to relief efforts following national disasters, including wildfires and earthquakes.

In December last year, Shin and Kim, who had been dating for years, donated a combined 300 million won on the occasion of their wedding.

Shin, who made her entertainment debut in 1998, has starred in dramas including “My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho” and “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.” She is set to return to the screen on Nov. 4 with Disney+’s original series “The Remarried Empress.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







