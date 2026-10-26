Korean stars are done staying silent as Yunho tells disrespectful fans to 'leave'

Korean celebrities are increasingly refusing to stay silent when confronted with angry fans, online criticism and rumors — marking a shift from an era when stars often left controversies for their agencies to handle.

TVXQ's Yunho, singer and actor Son Dam-bi and singer and television personality Lee Ji-hye have all recently pushed back directly against criticism, using fan platforms, social media comments and YouTube to draw their own lines.

Yunho drew particular attention after clashing with some fans on Bubble, a paid messaging platform that allows K-pop stars to communicate directly with subscribers.

Some fans complained that he was not communicating frequently enough despite the service requiring a paid subscription.

"I'm sorry, but it's OK if you can't understand," Yunho said. "I'm trying to come on Bubble as much as I can, and I'm sorry if I can't satisfy you, but I think this is the best I can do. Please don't provoke me for no reason."

When a fan responded that because Bubble was a paid service, he should communicate at least once a month and said his previous visit had been in early May, Yunho shared the message and pushed back more firmly.

"Don't talk to me like this," he said. "People who deliberately talk in a provocative way don't have to come."

He said he understood that fans could feel disappointed but argued that the way some expressed those feelings crossed a line.

"I respect that you can feel upset, but people who express themselves like this — that's not mutual respect," he said. "If you don't have respect, leave."

His response divided online opinion. Some criticized Yunho for sounding unnecessarily harsh toward paying fans, while others said repeated demands for communication may have prompted him to set boundaries.

Some fans also said the messages were written in July and that Yunho has since been communicating actively on the platform.

Son Dam-bi shuts down speculation over weight loss

Son Dam-bi has similarly chosen to respond directly to comments about both her career and her post-pregnancy weight loss.

After recently sharing a post titled "Three habits that helped me get my body back after giving birth," Son also promoted several products she was selling through group-purchase deals.

One commenter asked whether she had now "switched to being an influencer."

"Switched?" Son said. "I've never switched. What do you mean?"

Another commenter agreed with the criticism, saying Son's recent focus on selling various products made her appear to be working more like an influencer than a celebrity.

Other speculation became more personal.

One commenter suggested Mounjaro, the prescription drug used for diabetes and weight management, may have played a role in Son's weight loss.

"I lost weight through consistent exercise and diet management," Son said. "I hope you won't so easily make assumptions about someone else's efforts."

After the commenter apologized, Son softened her response but again rejected the speculation.

"It's OK," she said. "When you lose a lot of weight after having a baby, it's hard to gain muscle even if you exercise a lot. It hasn't been that long since I gave birth. I'll keep trying."

Lee Ji-hye brings receipts to fight bakery ‘sweep’ claims

Lee Ji-hye went even further when she found herself accused of buying up excessive quantities of baked goods from Sung Sim Dang, a famous bakery in Daejeon that has become a major destination for Korean food tourists.

The controversy began after Lee posted a photo showing 11 insulated Sung Sim Dang bags. Some online commenters accused her of "sweeping up" large quantities without consideration for other customers.

When news reports picked up the controversy, Lee responded directly.

"A sweep? ... I'm curious why you're creating a controversy," she said.

Lee said the purchases belonged to multiple staff members and that she had merely paid for them together.

To counter the claims, she posted photos showing the group waiting in line and even revealed the names of the owners of all 11 insulated bags.

She did not stop there.

On Thursday, Lee uploaded a YouTube video titled "At the center of controversy! Lee Ji-hye fully explains the Daejeon Sung Sim Dang sweep incident (It's unfair)."

The video showed Lee and her husband, Moon Jae-wan, taking a bakery tour bus around Daejeon and visiting several famous bakeries, including Sung Sim Dang, as she again sought to show that the "sweep" narrative was based on a misunderstanding.

From silence to direct confrontation

The episodes reflect a changing relationship between Korean celebrities and the public.

As stars communicate more directly with fans through subscription platforms, social media and YouTube, nearly everything they say and do can become subject to immediate scrutiny.

In the past, celebrities facing criticism often remained silent or allowed their agencies to issue carefully worded responses. Increasingly, however, stars are using the same platforms where criticism spreads to answer it themselves — sometimes within minutes and in their own words.

That approach carries risks. A forceful response can quickly create a second controversy over whether a celebrity was rude or overly defensive.

But as speculation, misleading interpretations and rumors can spread rapidly online, Yunho, Son and Lee represent a growing willingness among stars to decide that staying silent is no longer necessarily the safest response.

Their messages differ in tone, but the underlying message is increasingly familiar: They are prepared to speak for themselves.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.