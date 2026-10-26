JTBC's 'Final Table' joins weekend drama race

Amid the weekend drama showdown led by Kim Ji-won and Kim Yoo-jung, JTBC’s “Final Table,” starring Ahn Hyo-seop, has entered the competition. Combining a familiar cooking competition format with a heartwarming family story, the drama is drawing attention over whether it can make its mark in the fiercely competitive weekend television market.

The first episode of “Final Table,” which aired on Oct. 24, follows Korean chefs from around the world as they gather for "The Table: K-Chef 2026," a fictional competition to select the best Korean chef. The drama’s use of a cooking competition, a genre that has consistently attracted viewers, as its central premise makes it both familiar and fresh. Directed by Kim Do-hoon, who previously helmed “The Moon Embracing the Sun” and “Royal Family,” the series stars Ahn Hyo-seop, Hong Hwa-yeon, Jang Ryul, Jung Yoo-jin and Cha Ji-yeon.

The first episode introduced Choi Song-yi (Hong Hwa-yeon), who is devastated by the sudden death of her father, Choi Seung-hyo, the owner and head chef of Familia, and her first encounter with culinary prodigy Kang Han (Ahn Hyo-seop).

Choi Seung-hyo had faced fierce criticism after pointing out the unfairness of the plate system at Pyungyeon Group, which left him under extreme stress before his death. His daughter, Song-yi takes over Familia after his passing, but struggles to preserve the restaurant’s reputation, as her cooking skills fall short of his. Kang Han, who has fond memories of Familia, visits the restaurant to revisit the past but harshly criticizes its changed flavors. The two thus have an intense first encounter.

Pyungyeon Group, whose image has been damaged by Choi Seung-hyo’s death, launches a cooking competition program in an attempt to turn things around. The drama begins to weave together personal stories and culinary skills through the competition, raising expectations for what lies ahead. How the chefs, each entering the competition for different reasons, will approach the challenge — and what conflicts and twists will unfold as they vie for the top spot — are among the key points to watch.

“Final Table” stands out for its unusual combination of drama and a competition show. In "The Table: K-Chef 2026," the cooking competition featured in the series, each round introduces a new theme, and chefs are judged on dishes that reflect their individual styles while adhering to the given assignment.

The drama builds on a format familiar to viewers through Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars,” which captivated domestic and international audiences, and “MasterChef Korea,” one of the country’s best-known cooking competitions. Its distinctive feature is the addition of a dramatic narrative to the established format. However, the series’ ability to give the familiar format a fresh identity and organically connect the characters’ stories with the cooking battles is likely to determine how well it differentiates itself.

The cast is another source of anticipation. Alongside Ahn Hyo-seop, who has appeared in dramas including “Dr. Romantic,” “Business Proposal” and “Sold Out on You,” the series features distinctive actors such as Jang Ryul, Ji Seung-hyun, Jang Young-nam and Kim Jae-hwa.

The drama’s overall quality will depend on how convincingly it incorporates the characters’ personal stories into the tension of the cooking competition, as well as how effectively the actors portray the relationships and emotional changes that emerge.

However, the series faces considerable hurdles before it can gain an advantage in the ratings race. SBS’ Friday-Saturday drama “Doctor X” is on the verge of surpassing 20 percent in viewership, while tvN’s weekend drama “100 Days of Deception” has also secured a loyal audience, earning favorable reviews with each episode.

Against this backdrop, “Final Table” recorded a 1.9 percent rating for its first episode, according to Nielsen Korea, marking a somewhat disappointing start. With its competitors already commanding solid audiences, the newcomer faces the challenge of demonstrating a distinctive appeal that can draw viewers in.

Attention is now focused on whether its strategy of adding personal stories and warm sentiment to a familiar cooking competition format can translate into a ratings rebound.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.