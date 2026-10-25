New installations of Tving's mobile app rose for the second consecutive month in September, putting it back at the top of the video streaming app rankings despite controversy over a major personal data breach, industry findings showed Sunday.

The Korean streaming platform recorded 814,483 new installations across Android and iOS devices in September, a monthly record and up 43.8 percent from 566,538 in August, according to Mobile Index, a mobile analytics platform operated by IGAWorks.

The surge put Tving back in first place among streaming apps for the first time in three months.

Tving previously topped the rankings in June with 451,491 installations, the month the data breach was first disclosed. Installations then plunged 24.6 percent to 340,409 in July amid growing concerns over the breach, sending the platform down to sixth place.