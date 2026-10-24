Korea's iconic trio still reigns: Kim Tae-hee, Song Hye-kyo and Jun Ji-hyun

Kim Tae-hee, Song Hye-kyo and Jun Ji-hyun — the three stars collectively nicknamed "Tae-Hye-Ji" in Korea — are back in the spotlight after making headlines within days of one another, showing why the trio remain among the country's most enduring celebrity icons.

The nickname combines one syllable from each actress's name and has long been used in Korea to refer to the three leading actresses, who became defining beauty and entertainment icons of their generation.

Kim was the first to step out, attending the 90th anniversary event of a high jewelry brand at Seoul Auction's Gangnam Center in Sinsa-dong, Seoul, on Thursday.

She appeared in an ivory strapless gown that exposed her shoulders, pairing a fitted bodice with a voluminous floor-length skirt for an elegant look. Her hair was swept neatly away from her face, drawing further attention to her features.

Jun offered a strikingly different look the following day.

The actress attended an event celebrating the opening of an athleisure brand's pop-up store at Y173 in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on Friday.

Dressed in a navy crop top, short jacket and wide-leg pants, Jun opted for a sporty aesthetic. Her sharply defined abs, visible beneath the crop top, drew particular attention.

Song, meanwhile, marked a different kind of change on Friday as she embarked on a new chapter in her career.

The actress signed an exclusive contract with newly established agency Management STAND after leaving UAA, where she had spent 14 years.

STAND announced the deal alongside new profile photos of Song. In one, she wears a white sleeveless top with jeans for a simple, fresh look, while another shows her in a black jacket with a more subdued mood.

The near-simultaneous updates put renewed attention on "Tae-Hye-Ji," a trio whose names have remained synonymous with star power and beauty in Korea despite the passage of time.

All three also remain active in the entertainment industry.

Song is set to return to the small screen in December with the new Netflix series "Slowly, Intensely (Tantara),” while Jun is set to appear in JTBC's "Human X Gumiho," scheduled to air next year.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.