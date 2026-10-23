Canadian pop star Justin Bieber made an unannounced visit to Korea on Friday, marking his first trip to the country in about 13 years.

Bieber shared his arrival on social media with the caption, "Made it to Seoul," alongside a photo taken while traveling through the Korean capital. He arrived at Incheon International Airport, located just west of Seoul, with his wife, model Hailey Bieber, in the early hours of Friday, according to local media reports.

The 32-year-old singer last performed in Korea in 2013, though he made a virtual appearance at the Weverse Con Festival, a music festival hosted by K-pop powerhouse Hybe, in late 2021.

While the exact purpose of Bieber's trip was not immediately disclosed, his visit coincides with a Seoul pop-up store for Skylrk, the fashion and lifestyle brand he co-founded. He later posted photos of himself at the store on social media, fueling speculation that his trip was tied to the event.

The store opened Thursday in the trendy Seongsu neighborhood and runs through Sunday.