What does a company sports day look like when your co-workers are some of Korea’s best-known actors?

Song Seung-heon offered a glimpse this week, sharing photos of himself alongside Lee Dong-wook and Lee Kwang-soo at their agency’s annual sports event.

Song posted two photos on his social media account Wednesday with the hashtags “#KingKongbyStarship,” “#SportsDay,” “#LeeDongWook” and “#LeeKwangSoo.”

The photos were taken at the “2026 Starship Entertainment ACTORS Sports Day,” held Tuesday.

In one image, Song sits between Lee Dong-wook and Lee Kwang-soo as the three smile for the camera in casual outfits. Song and Lee Kwang-soo flash V signs, while Lee Dong-wook appears to be just about to make the same gesture.

The rare three-shot drew attention as the actors, each with long-running careers in Korean entertainment, gathered for an unusually casual occasion away from drama sets, film premieres and red carpets.

Another photo shows a large screen at the venue displaying the words “2026 Starship Entertainment ACTORS Sports Day.”

All three actors are represented by King Kong by Starship, the acting management division of Starship Entertainment, which is also home to K-pop acts including IVE and MONSTA X.

The lighthearted photos gave fans a glimpse of the agency’s stars spending time together as co-workers at the company-wide event.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.