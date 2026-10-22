Suzy reportedly buys into ultra-luxury Seoul complex priced as high as $28 mil.

Singer and actor Suzy has reportedly purchased a home in one of Seoul's most exclusive new residential developments, where units are priced as high as 40 billion won ($28 million) and a string of Korean celebrities, including BLACKPINK's Jisoo, are said to be her future neighbors.

Suzy recently signed a purchase contract for L’Arbre 27, an ultraluxury residential development under construction in Samseong-dong, Gangnam District, according to a TenAsia report Thursday.

The development stands out even in Gangnam, Seoul's affluent southern district known as the home of some of the country's most expensive real estate. Prices reportedly range from around 14 billion won to more than 40 billion won depending on the unit's size, layout and location.

L’Arbre 27 will have just 27 residences, emphasizing privacy and independent living rather than the large-scale community amenities typically associated with Korean apartment complexes.

The project has already drawn attention for its reported celebrity buyers. Actor Shin Se-kyung, actor and singer Jang Keun-suk, television personality and former professional basketball player Seo Jang-hoon and BLACKPINK member Jisoo are among the stars reported to have signed contracts for units there.

If the reports prove accurate, Suzy could soon find herself living alongside some of the biggest names in Korean entertainment.

The residences come in several configurations, including garden houses, terrace houses and penthouses.

Suzy, who rose to fame as a member of K-pop girl group Miss A before establishing herself as one of Korea's leading actors, also has a busy slate of new projects.

She is set to appear in the Disney+ series “Portraits of Delusion,” scheduled for release later this year, and is currently filming the upcoming Netflix series “Men of the Harem.”

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.