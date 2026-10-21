'Doctor X: Mafia in White' tops Netflix's non-English TV chart for 2nd week

The Korean medical drama "Doctor X: Mafia in White," starring Kim Ji-won, placed No. 1 on Netflix's non-English TV series chart for the second straight week, the streaming platform said Wednesday.

The SBS drama accumulated 7.1 million views during the latest tracking week ending Sunday, according to Netflix.

It ranked in the top 10 in 48 countries and topped the chart in seven of them, including South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and Singapore.

The series, based on the Japanese series "Doctor-X: Surgeon Michiko Daimon," follows genius surgeon Gye Su-jeong (Kim), who challenges corruption in her hospital.

Other Korean shows dominated the chart, with the Netflix original series "Take Charge of My Heart" ranking second with 6.4 million views in the same period. It landed on the top 10 in 64 countries.

Based on a web fiction of the same title, the romantic comedy follows a corporate heir with a failing artificial heart and a screenwriter who has the power to electrically charge him as they enter a three-month relationship. It features Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin.

The historical romance drama "100 Days of Deception" debuted at No. 4 on the chart with 2.8 million views. It reached the top 10 in 22 countries.

Set in 1930s Seoul during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, the tvN show blends romance and espionage, and stars Kim You-jung and Park Jin-young.



