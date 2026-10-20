Actor Jung Il-woo has added another title to his resume: film investor. After expanding his presence beyond Korea into markets across Asia, including China, Japan and Vietnam, he is broadening his scope by investing in and distributing films. His goal is to use the name and experience he has built over 20 years to introduce good films to audiences.

At this year's Busan International Film Festival, Jung was invited as a guest to Japanese Cinema Night, where he added star power to the event. Having appeared in numerous Japanese productions, he took on a role that went beyond the boundaries of Korea and Japan, helping share films and foster cultural exchange as part of the global film community.

In an exclusive interview with the Hankook Ilbo in Busan on Oct. 9, Jung said he was invited through his involvement in the Amazon Prime original series "Criminal."

"The Busan International Film Festival has long been an extremely important place where filmmakers from across Asia meet and discover new works. That's why I wanted to talk about what role I could play there as an actor and how I could connect content from Korea with that of other Asian countries in the future," he said.

Jung is so passionate about cinema that he has become a familiar face at various film festivals. Attending festivals is a special annual ritual for him, not only as an actor presenting his own work but also as a film lover in his own right.

"Watching a wide range of films, I feel that the boundaries between countries and languages are breaking down quickly," Jung said. "When there's a good story and genuine emotion, people can share so much across borders and turn those experiences into films."

Investing in Korean release of Oscar winner 'Sentimental Value'

Jung's love of cinema led him to become an actor and, eventually, to venture into investment and distribution to help bring good films to audiences. After investing in works with strong artistic merit, including "Together" last year and "Sentimental Value," he drew attention for his role as an investor. In particular, "Sentimental Value" won the International Feature Film award at the 98th Academy Awards, bringing his eye for promising films into the spotlight.

"Over 20 years as an actor, I think I've naturally developed a broader perspective on films. In the past, my biggest goal was to find a good project and deliver a good performance. At some point, though, I began to want to take a more active part in the process of making good films.

"Especially while working overseas, I often saw films that were excellent but couldn't be properly introduced to audiences because of limitations involving national borders, language or distribution. I started thinking that it would be meaningful if the experience I've gained could help connect those films with audiences, even in a small way."

As a film investor, Jung places the greatest importance on the story. His top priority is whether a film tells a story that deserves to reach audiences at this particular moment and whether it has the power to move them. He also sees it as his responsibility to connect Korean audiences with unconventional works and introduce them to new directors and actors. At the same time, he is firmly aware that having his name associated with a film comes with responsibility.

"Even if a film is small in scale, I'm drawn to works with a distinct perspective and the power to move people's hearts. With 'Sentimental Value,' the emotions it left me with lingered for a long time. I can't tell you how happy I was to see that it went on to win awards," he said with a laugh.

"Above all, I'm truly grateful that there are people who trust the name Jung Il-woo the actor enough to choose a film or take an interest in it. But I also believe I must never take that trust lightly. I'm careful, too, not to let my name overshadow the film itself. The ideal outcome is for people to become interested because of my name and eventually come to love the work itself."

Crossing borders

Last November, Jung made headlines for appearing without an acting fee in the Korea-Vietnam co-production "Leaving Mom." According to reports, producers in both countries had ranked Jung, who enjoys considerable popularity in Vietnam, as their first choice during casting discussions. In response, he offered to join the project without compensation to support the value of the film.

"I felt that my participation in the film itself was more important than the fee. There was also significance in having a Korean actor take part in a Vietnamese production. I wanted to help the film reach a wider audience, including in Korea and other countries, even if only a little," he said.

"I don't consider the decision to work without a fee anything extraordinary. I simply wanted to support a project I care about in whatever way I could."

Having appeared in productions in China, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand and other countries since his 20s, Jung has learned that sincerity transcends borders.

"People sometimes ask whether I'm afraid or hesitant about taking on new challenges, but not at all. I actually find it exciting," he said. "The languages and cultures differ from country to country, but I've found that sincerity ultimately gets through. The same goes for acting and filmmaking. Having experienced it firsthand, I've realized there are no barriers that cannot be overcome."

Jung made his debut in the 2006 MBC sitcom "High Kick!" Since then, he has appeared in historical and contemporary dramas, including "The Return of Iljimae," "My Fair Lady," "Flower Boy Ramen Shop," "The Moon Embracing the Sun," "Golden Rainbow," "High-End Crush," "Sweet Munchies," "Bossam: Steal the Fate" and "Our Golden Days." He has also forged his own path on the big screen through story-driven films such as "My Love," "Highway Family" and "Leaving Mom."

"Although I've reached my 20th anniversary as an actor, it feels less like I've completed something and more like I'm starting again," he said. "I think the next 10 or 20 years will depend on how willing I am to put myself in new environments with the experience I've accumulated so far.

"I don't want to limit myself by country, platform or genre. But whatever I do, acting will always remain at the center. The other things I pursue are ultimately part of a process of finding better projects, working with a wider range of people and experiencing a broader world as an actor."

He also expressed gratitude to those who have stood by him throughout his career. His desire to give back the love he has received has deepened over the years, and his regular volunteer work is one way he puts that commitment into practice.

"I want to make sure the attention I've received circulates in a positive way," Jung said. "I want to be someone who reaches out without hesitation to those in need. Having volunteered myself, I've come to understand this. If I'm in a position to have even a small influence as an actor, I want to use that influence to help people who desperately need support."

Asked about his dreams, Jung said acting would remain at the center of his life, whatever else he pursued. It is what he loves most and what he wants to do for the longest time. Although he has already become an actor, he still has the ambition to keep becoming one. There was no hesitation in his answer.

"I'm investing in films, but I don't want the title of film investor Jung Il-woo to come before that of actor. I want to move forward without losing sight of acting as my foundation. I hope I can use the experience and perspective I've gained as an actor to discover good content."

"If, 10 years from now, people trust my choices enough to think, 'If Jung Il-woo chose this film, I'd like to give it a try,' I'd be very happy," he said with a laugh. "It's not easy, but my dream is to be a good actor, someone who recognizes good stories and helps bring them into the world."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.