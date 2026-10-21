Actor Eum Moon-suk is set to get married in January.

A representative of his agency, Ghost Studio, told Hankook Ilbo on Wednesday that Eum “will marry his girlfriend in January next year.” According to reports, his fiancée currently works as a model, and the couple will tie the knot after dating for a long time.

Born in 1982, Eum made his debut as a singer in 2005 and appeared on Mnet’s dance competition program “Dancing 9” in 2013. He later transitioned to acting, taking on a wide range of roles in television dramas, including “The Fiery Priest,” “Tell Me What You Saw,” “Backstreet Rookie,” “Hello, Me!,” “Good Job,” “Let's Go to the Moon” and “City of Shadows,” as well as films such as “Pipeline,” “The Roundup 2,” “6/45” and “My Name Is Loh Kiwan.”

Eum drew particular attention for his role as Yang-bae in director Na Hong-jin’s latest film, “Hope,” which was released in July. He underwent a striking transformation in both appearance and performance for the role.

Yang-bae is a carpenter whose actions set off a major incident in his village. An unpredictable character, he adds tension to the film’s unfolding events. Eum was praised for his distinctive performance, which heightened the audience’s immersion in the story.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







