Son Ye-jin's Japan vacation look sparks unexpected fashion debate

Actor Son Ye-jin's laid-back vacation photos from Japan have sparked an unexpected online debate, with some criticizing her casual fashion choices while others questioned why a celebrity's private wardrobe should matter at all.

Son shared a series of photos from a trip to Yokohama on her social media account Sunday, writing, "Hope you have a lovely Sunday!"

The photos show the actor enjoying a relaxed outing in the Japanese port city. In one shot, she raises both arms while sitting on an amusement park ride, while another shows her posing by the waterfront in sunglasses.

Son paired a shirtdress with jeans in one look and wore an oversized sweatshirt with loose-fitting white pants in another.

The seemingly ordinary vacation outfits unexpectedly became a talking point online.

Some commenters criticized her styling, writing, "Another fashion fail today," "This is pretty bad" and "Why does she dress like this?"

Others quickly came to her defense, questioning the scrutiny surrounding what the actor chooses to wear in her private life.

"Who cares what she wears off duty?" one commenter wrote. Others said, "With a face like that, do the clothes even matter?" and "I'd like to see how the people criticizing her dress."

It is not the first time Son's fashion choices have generated debate.

In June, her dress and hairstyle at the Golden Cinematography Awards divided opinion online. Her casual style again attracted attention last month when she shared photos taken by her son.

Son, 44, is one of South Korea's best-known actors, with leading roles in films and television dramas including "The Classic," "Something in the Rain" and global hit "Crash Landing on You."

She married her "Crash Landing on You" co-star Hyun Bin in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in November of that year.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.