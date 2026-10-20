New wedding photos of EJAE, the singer-songwriter behind the global "KPop Demon Hunters" phenomenon, are drawing attention after offering a closer look at her tying the knot in Seoul — from a custom bridal gown to a traditional Korean wedding ceremony.

Vogue unveiled photos from EJAE's wedding to producer Sam Kim on its website and social media accounts Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse inside the celebration held Saturday at Stage28 in Seoul's Gangdong District.

In the newly released photos, EJAE wears a strapless custom Danielle Frankel wedding gown featuring voluminous layers of tulle and a dramatic silhouette. Kim appears alongside her in a custom tuxedo.

Other images capture the couple taking part in "pyebaek," a traditional Korean wedding ceremony in which newlyweds pay respects to their families. The couple later celebrated with guests at a reception held in a glass greenhouse-style space.

The wedding venue also carried a personal connection for EJAE. She is the granddaughter of veteran Korean actor Shin Young-kyun, and Stage28 is a place where she spent time with her maternal grandparents as a child.

Just two days before the wedding, EJAE and Kim had appeared together at the same location for the 16th Beautiful Artist Awards and a celebration marking Shin's 100th birthday.

The couple first met in 2017 after being introduced through an acquaintance for a music project and later began dating.

Their wedding plans changed as EJAE's career surged following the success of Netflix's animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.” The couple initially planned a November wedding in California but moved the ceremony to Korea and brought it forward to October.

EJAE told Vogue that they had only about four months to organize the wedding after changing their plans.

She said they worked together to prepare for it though it was busy and stressful.

EJAE gained global recognition as the singing voice of Rumi, the leader of fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X in the animated film. She composed and sang in the film's hit soundtrack song “Golden,” which won Best Original Song at the Oscars earlier this year.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.