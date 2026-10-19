After string of dark roles, Kim Young-kwang revels at transition to rom-com hero

Actor Kim Young-kwang has returned to romantic comedy — and this time, it is a classic rom-com that makes viewers fall helplessly for its male lead. Kim’s presence has breathed new life into a familiar genre, fueling an enthusiastic response from viewers around the world to “Take Charge of My Heart.”

Netflix’s original series "Take Charge of My Heart” is a romantic comedy about a man whose artificial heart battery has run out of power and a woman with electrical powers, whose relationship unfolds under the pretext of charging it. Released on Oct. 9, the series recorded 3 million views — calculated by dividing total viewing hours by the title’s runtime — in just three days, ranking third on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list of non-English shows. It has also made the Top 10 list in 44 countries, including Korea, Brazil, Singapore, India, Turkey, Chile and the Philippines, indicating a strong reception globally.

In an interview following the release, Kim said, “It hasn’t been long since the series came out, but it seems a lot of people are enjoying it. I’ve also been seeing fans edit the heart-fluttering scenes and post them online. It makes me proud.”

“Take Charge of My Heart" has drawn viewers’ attention with its chemistry, intriguing relationships and upbeat storytelling. The series showcases the highly addictive appeal of Korean rom-coms.

“The charm of this series lies in its clichés,” Kim said. “When I discussed the project with the production company and the director before filming, we agreed that we would embrace the clichés and that I needed to deliver them convincingly as an actor.”

“It’s also a genre I’ve always liked. The series has a bright tone, so I felt good throughout the filming process, and I felt myself becoming brighter, too,” he added.

Kim plays Baek Ho-rang, a third-generation conglomerate heir who has it all — but also has an artificial heart that needs recharging.

“I received the casting offer while I was working on a string of genre dramas,” he said. “As I read the script, I could picture the visual style. I imagined the two leads as characters from a beautiful, classic romance manga.”

“Personally, it was a time when I needed some brightness in my life. After playing dark roles for a while, I found myself feeling down and talking less,” he continued. “I needed time to meet people and recharge my energy, but I had started closing myself off. That was when I came across ‘Take Charge of My Heart.'”

Explaining how he developed the character, Kim said, “I built the character by believing in what Baek Ho-rang possesses within the world of the series. A third-generation conglomerate heir might come across as over the top, but I tried to believe in that premise as truth while acting.”

With his understated acting style, Kim brings out the appeal of the romance while adding depth to his character. He skillfully weaves human warmth into a chaebol heir who might otherwise appear cold and arrogant.

“I personally had about 70 percent of the costumes made. I’ve been doing that since ‘Trigger,’” he said. “I enjoyed the entire process, from preparing design proposals to discussing them with the costume director. Having a hand in creating the character also makes me more attached to it. For this series, I personally selected the fabrics as well.”

Kim credited his co-star for their natural on-screen chemistry. “It’s thanks to Chae Soo-bin. She’s an actor with wonderful reactions,” he said. “It doesn’t even feel like we have to work at finding our rhythm. Everything seemed to fall into place very naturally.”

For Kim, “Take Charge of My Heart'” was an opportunity to refresh his mood and gain a new perspective. “Every genre has something different that I like about it, but I feel this project made me healthier. I had a lot of positive thoughts while filming,” he said, expressing his affection for the series.

Kim entered the entertainment industry as a model in 2006, and has built an extensive filmography, appearing in dramas including “More Charming by the Day,” “Bachelor’s Vegetable Store,” “Good Doctor,” “Room No. 9,” “Evilive” and “Trigger,” as well as films such as "On Your Wedding Day,” “A Year-End Medley” and “The First Ride.”

“I don’t know how 20 years have passed. Time has gone by that quickly,” Kim said. “Looking back, there are many things I wish I had done differently. When I was doing a lot of romance dramas, I felt I needed to transform myself. That led me to ‘Somebody,’ which became a turning point in my career. I’m still thinking about what comes next. I have a strong desire to take on roles that I haven’t shown audiences before.”

“Over time, you naturally come to understand many things. When I hit a wall, rather than trying to smash through it all at once, I think I approach it gradually and look for another way to solve the problem,” he said. “For the next 20 years, I want to challenge myself with completely different kinds of acting. My mindset is to try everything I can.”

“Take Charge of My Heart” is available to stream on Netflix.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.