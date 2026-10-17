Actress Oh Yoon-ah shares details of newlywed life
Summary
Actress Oh Yoon-ah is cooking more often for her husband since remarrying. In a Friday video on her YouTube channel, she prepared a home-cooked meal and explained that she adapts recipes to his tastes. While making beef radish soup, she said she now uses vegetable stock because her husband prefers it. Oh announced her remarriage in July after raising her son as a single mother.
Key Facts
- Oh said her husband usually eats at home, so cooking means the couple buys fewer meals outside.
- While preparing beef radish soup, Oh explained that she previously made broth separately but now uses vegetable-flavored stock cubes to suit her husband’s preference.
- Oh divorced her first husband 11 years ago and has raised her son, who has a developmental disability, as a single mother.
- She announced her remarriage in July, prompting congratulations from fans and the public.
Actress Oh Yoon-ah has offered a glimpse into her newlywed life, revealing that she cooks more often since remarrying and has even adjusted her recipes to suit her husband’s tastes.
In a video uploaded to the actress' YouTube channel on Friday, Oh was seen preparing a home-cooked meal while sharing her personal cooking tips and demonstrating her skills in the kitchen.
When asked whether she had been cooking more frequently since getting married, Oh answered without hesitation, “Of course,” surprising those around her.
“My husband always eats at home,” she explained. “When I cook, we end up not buying meals outside. What I make tastes the best.”
Her remarks drew attention to how she has been spending more time preparing meals for her husband since remarrying.
Oh also revealed how her cooking methods have changed to accommodate his preferences while preparing beef radish soup.
As she seasoned the beef with salt, she explained, “I used to make broth separately for this, but my husband really likes vegetable stock. The vegetable-flavored stock cubes are pretty good, too, so I use those now.”
Her willingness to adapt her recipes to her husband’s tastes offered a glimpse into the couple’s affectionate newlywed life.
Oh divorced her first husband 11 years ago and has since raised her son, who has a developmental disability, as a single mother. She announced her remarriage in July, drawing an outpouring of congratulations from fans and the public.
This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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