Actress Oh Yoon-ah has offered a glimpse into her newlywed life, revealing that she cooks more often since remarrying and has even adjusted her recipes to suit her husband’s tastes.

In a video uploaded to the actress' YouTube channel on Friday, Oh was seen preparing a home-cooked meal while sharing her personal cooking tips and demonstrating her skills in the kitchen.

When asked whether she had been cooking more frequently since getting married, Oh answered without hesitation, “Of course,” surprising those around her.

“My husband always eats at home,” she explained. “When I cook, we end up not buying meals outside. What I make tastes the best.”

Her remarks drew attention to how she has been spending more time preparing meals for her husband since remarrying.

Oh also revealed how her cooking methods have changed to accommodate his preferences while preparing beef radish soup.

As she seasoned the beef with salt, she explained, “I used to make broth separately for this, but my husband really likes vegetable stock. The vegetable-flavored stock cubes are pretty good, too, so I use those now.”

Her willingness to adapt her recipes to her husband’s tastes offered a glimpse into the couple’s affectionate newlywed life.

Oh divorced her first husband 11 years ago and has since raised her son, who has a developmental disability, as a single mother. She announced her remarriage in July, drawing an outpouring of congratulations from fans and the public.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.