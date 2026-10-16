Song Joong-ki, wife Katy harvest olives in Italy, gift homemade oil to friend

Song Joong-ki and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, have apparently added olive harvesting to their family life in Italy, with a bottle of oil made from their first harvest making its way to one of the actor's celebrity friends.

TV personality Choi Hwa-jung revealed that Song had given her olive oil produced from olives the couple harvested together in Italy.

The gift appeared in a video uploaded to Choi's YouTube channel Thursday, in which she shared five dishes made with Greek yogurt while discussing her usual diet and wellness routine.

While preparing one of the dishes, Choi pulled out a bottle of olive oil and revealed its celebrity connection.

"This is something Joong-ki gave me. Song Joong-ki," she said.

"He said this was the olive oil from their first harvest in Italy," Choi said. "The two of them harvested the olives themselves. Isn't it so precious?"

Choi also drew attention to the carefully decorated packaging, which featured illustrations of two children.

She said she treasured the gift so much that she normally reserved the oil for consuming on an empty stomach.

"It's so adorable that I only have this when I take olive oil on an empty stomach," Choi said. "But today, especially, I'm going to use it here."

After adding the oil to her dish, she immediately reacted to its aroma.

"Oh, the fragrance is different," she said before continuing with the recipe.

Song married Saunders, a British former actor, in 2023. The couple welcomed a son that year and a daughter in 2024.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.