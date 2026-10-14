Actors Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won are set to tie the knot in December.

An official from Ha's agency, Workhouse Company, told Xportsnews on Wednesday that the two will marry on Dec. 13 at "an undisclosed location in Seoul."

The wedding will be held privately, according to the official.

Ha and Cha first met in 2020 and maintained a low-profile relationship for about six years, initially as colleagues in the entertainment industry and later as a couple.

Their relationship became public earlier this year after reports emerged that they were dating. The pair subsequently confirmed their relationship, ending years of keeping their romance largely out of the public eye.

The wedding announcement comes with a touch of irony. When marriage rumors surfaced in July, the couple had drawn a line under speculation that a wedding was imminent. They are now set to make it official just five months later.

Ha, born in 1978, made his film debut in "Madeleine" in 2002 and has since become one of Korea's best-known film actors. His major works include "The Chaser," "Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time," "The Terror Live," "Lobby" and "The People Upstairs."

Cha, born in 1989, debuted in the 2012 film "Horror Stories." In addition to acting, she has built a strong presence in Korea's beauty and fashion industries.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.