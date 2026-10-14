Seven years have passed since the death of Sulli, an actor and former member of K-pop girl group f(x) whose real name was Choi Jin-ri. Having debuted as a child actor before building a career as both a singer and actor, Sulli was widely loved by the public. Years after her death, she continues to be remembered through her work and records of her life.

Sulli was found dead at her home in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 14, 2019. She was 25. Her manager found her and called the police after going to her home when he was unable to reach her following a phone conversation with her the previous day. Police investigated the circumstances of her death, including conducting an autopsy, and found no evidence of foul play.

Sulli had reportedly taken part in an advertisement shoot until the day before her death and was scheduled to film a television program on the day she died. The sudden news sent shock waves through the entertainment industry and prompted an outpouring of tributes from the public.

Born in 1994, Sulli began her acting career in the 2005 SBS drama "Ballad of Seodong." In 2009, she debuted as a member of f(x), gaining popularity with songs including "LA chA TA," "Hot Summer," "Electric Shock" and "Rum Pum Pum Pum."

After leaving f(x) in 2015, she continued to pursue acting and music. Her film credits included "The Pirates" (2014), "Fashion King" (2014) and "Real" (2017), and she also made a special appearance in the television drama "Hotel del Luna" (2019).

Her posthumous final project was the film "Persona: Sulli." Released in 2023, four years after her death, the project consists of the short narrative film "4: Clean Island," starring Sulli, and the feature-length documentary "Dear Jinri."

During her lifetime, Sulli also used her public platform to convey messages on social issues. She posted a poster marking the Memorial Day for Japanese Military "Comfort Women" Victims on her social media account and shared an image of the Korean national flag on March 1 Independence Movement Day with the words, "Long live Korean independence." She also made donations to various causes, using her influence to support others.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.