A twist has emerged in the controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress Kim Sae-ron: KakaoTalk messages previously presented as evidence that the two were involved while Kim Sae-ron was a minor were reportedly exchanged with another celebrity, identified only as "Celebrity A."

Dispatch reported Tuesday that police identified Celebrity A, not Kim Soo-hyun, as the person who exchanged the 2016 messages with Kim Sae-ron. The chats had previously been released by the YouTube channel HoverLab, also known as Garo Sero Research Institute, as purported evidence of a relationship between the two actors.

According to Dispatch, police conducted a forensic examination of electronic devices used by Kim Sae-ron and recovered past conversations, photographs and other data.

The report said investigators found no evidence on the devices showing that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were dating during the period in question. It also said Kim Sae-ron maintained close relationships with at least four men during that period.

Police analysis reportedly identified Celebrity A as the sender of the 2016 messages. Dispatch said the original conversation contained the celebrity's real name and that investigators compared speech patterns, spelling and other writing habits before determining that the person was not Kim Soo-hyun.

Dispatch further reported that Kim Se-ui, the head of HoverLab, instructed an employee to change the sender's name from "Unknown" to "Kim Soo-hyun," making it appear that the actor had participated in the conversation.

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun erupted in March 2025 after allegations surfaced that he had dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

Kim Soo-hyun denied the allegations at a press conference and subsequently took legal action against Kim Sae-ron's family and HoverLab.

In May, police concluded that the claim that Kim Soo-hyun had dated Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor was false.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.