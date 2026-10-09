'Enemies in the Outfield' blends baseball into dating show

Tving’s “Enemies in the Outfield” is carving out a niche with a novel format that combines baseball and romance.

The dating reality show brings together singles who support rival professional baseball teams and has them watch actual games at the ballpark. The Hankook Ilbo spoke with the show’s producers and hosts about what sets the program apart and what viewers can expect as the season unfolds.

A roundtable interview for the Tving original variety show was held at a cafe in Seoul’s Seodaemun District on Wednesday afternoon. It was attended by producer Lee Ki-yeon and hosts Lee Yong-jin, Hwang Jae-gyun and Jung Ye-in.

First released on Sept. 14, “Enemies in the Outfield” follows men and women who support different Korean baseball league teams as they watch games together at actual stadiums while looking for romance.

The show has drawn attention for incorporating real league games into its romantic storyline. It also adds a love triangle involving a third participant, as well as choices between romance and season tickets. Meanwhile, the experienced hosts, who are well versed in both baseball and variety shows, provide play-by-play commentary on the participants’ romantic developments and the games themselves, adding to the entertainment.

The response has been particularly strong among male viewers. In its second week, the show recorded a 30 percent viewing share among men in their 20s and 30s, ranking second among Tving’s major programs behind the drama “New Recruit 4: Sabotage.” Its viewing share among men in their 40s reached 15 percent, the highest among Tving’s major programs.

On why the show has attracted a higher proportion of male viewers than other dating programs, Lee Ki-yeon said, “I’ve heard that many baseball fans watch it because it goes hand in hand with baseball. I also think viewers enjoy the dopamine rush that comes from a blind date with two men competing for one woman.”

Lee Yong-jin added, “I think it satisfies the desire among male viewers who think, ‘I wish my girlfriend would enjoy my hobby with me.’”

Lee, who also serves as a host on Tving’s hit dating show “Transit Love,” cited the fact that “everything happens within a single episode” as one of “Enemies in the Outfield’s” distinguishing features.

Unlike other dating reality shows that take their time developing the participants’ backstories, the show moves quickly. “The participants film for four or five hours at a time, alongside an actual baseball game, so they really put forth their best and are more proactive,” Lee said. “I think that creates another kind of fun.”

The enthusiasm surrounding baseball also made recruiting participants relatively easy. “Thankfully, a lot of people applied,” Lee Ki-yeon said, explaining that the production team focused on finding people who could enjoy the excitement of baseball together.

“Some people watch quietly and intently, but because we pair up rival teams, we wanted people who could show their passion and energy and make a case for their own team,” he said.

The producer was also positive about the possibility of a second season.

“The chemistry among everyone is so good that it’s sad to see the season come to an end,” he said. “We want to discuss it with Tving and prepare for Season 2.”

He also hinted that discussions are underway to expand the format’s intellectual property into various sports overseas.

The show is targeting both dating-show viewers and baseball fans. “From the beginning, we wanted to capture both audiences,” Lee Ki-yeon said. “We thought, ‘Why not put two hot things together — baseball and romance?’”

The hosts also pointed to similarities between baseball and romance, both of which are filled with intense emotions and unpredictable turns.

“It's not over until it's over,” Jung said. “You never know what’s going to happen. I think it’s similar in that you never know where someone’s feelings will go.”

Hwang said baseball can produce dramatic comebacks even when a team is trailing by five or six runs. “There are also sudden reversals in blind dates,” he said.

Lee Yong-jin drew a parallel with the courage it takes to make a romantic confession.

“It’s about confessing your feelings to someone you’re attracted to,” he said. “In baseball, if you don’t swing the bat, nothing happens. I think the two are similar in that you need the courage to take a swing.”

“Enemies in the Outfield” consists of eight episodes. Four episodes have been released so far, with new episodes released every Monday at 6 p.m.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.