Actress breastfeeds in public, cheers on fellow mothers
Summary
Actress Choi Yu-hwa celebrated breastfeeding her baby for six months and encouraged mothers worldwide. On Monday, she shared photos showing herself breastfeeding in public places, including restaurants and cafes. She said nighttime childcare is difficult but plans to continue breastfeeding because traveling without extra supplies is convenient. Choi gave birth to a son in April after announcing her marriage and pregnancy last year.
Key Facts
- Choi Yu-hwa made her acting debut in 2010 in the KBS2 one-act drama “The Great Gye Choon-bin.”
- Her television credits include “Suits,” “Life,” “Class of Lies” and “River Where the Moon Rises.”
- Her film credits include “Tazza: One Eyed Jack” and “The Truth Beneath.”
- Choi revealed in December last year that she had married a noncelebrity and was pregnant.
- Choi said she plans to breastfeed for a little longer because it is convenient when traveling without extra supplies.
Actress Choi Yu-hwa has shared an update on breastfeeding her baby for six months after giving birth, expressing pride in reaching her goal and offering words of encouragement to mothers everywhere.
On Monday, Choi posted photos on social media, writing, "The day my baby turned six months old was also the day I successfully reached my goal of breastfeeding for six months."
The photos offer a glimpse into Choi's daily life as a mother. In particular, they show her breastfeeding her baby in public places, including restaurants and cafes.
"I worked really hard," Choi said. "Taking care of a baby through the night is difficult, but traveling without having to carry extra things is convenient, so I've decided to keep breastfeeding a little longer."
She added, "To all the mothers in the world, keep going!"
Choi made her acting debut in 2010 in the KBS2 one-act drama "The Great Gye Choon-bin." She later appeared in TV series including "Suits," "Life," "Class of Lies" and "River Where the Moon Rises," as well as films such as "Tazza: One Eyed Jack" and "The Truth Beneath."
In December last year, Choi revealed that she had married a noncelebrity and also announced her pregnancy. She gave birth to a son in April this year.
This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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