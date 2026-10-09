"Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho's first animated film "Ally" will be released in South Korea in July next year, its production company said Friday.

The animated film will debut in Korea next July, Barunson C&C said, without disclosing its release date. In France, "Ally" will open on July 14, 2027, and is also set to be released in the United States.

The animated film tells the story of deepwater creatures fascinated by humans and their lives above the surface. At the center of the plot is Ally, a deepwater octopus, who embarks on an unexpected journey with its friends after a plane crashes and sinks into the ocean.

The Oscar-winning director has been working on the animation since 2018. Jason Yu, director of the 2023 mystery horror "Sleep," participated in the screenwriting.

The film will mark Bong's first since his 2025 sci-fi movie "Mickey 17."



