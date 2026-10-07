Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kang Hyun-soo starts new career as civil servant

Kang Hyun-soo, a former contestant on Mnet’s "Produce X 101", has embarked on a new career as a civil servant.

A recent TJB News report featured newly appointed civil servants in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, drawing attention to Kang, who previously pursued a career as an idol singer.

While looking for a stable career, Kang studied electrical engineering under the influence of his family and decided to pursue a position in public service. He currently works in the Waterworks Division at Boryeong City Hall, where he is learning the ropes of his new job.

In an interview, Kang expressed satisfaction with his new workplace.

“Everyone kindly explains everything to me, and I feel like I have reliable colleagues by my side. It feels like I’ve found a place where I belong," he said. “I really like having a clear sense of belonging."

Born in 1996, Kang has made three debut attempts throughout his career. He first debuted in 2013 as a member of boy band LC9, then redebuted with BLK in 2017. The group disbanded in 2018.

In 2019, he appeared on Mnet’s survival audition show "Produce X 101", finishing 26th and gaining wider public recognition.

Kang later auditioned for the Japanese survival program "G-EGG" and was selected as a member of NIK, a joint Korean-Japanese boy band. The group officially debuted in 2021 and continued activities until 2023.

Following the end of NIK’s activities, Kang pursued a new career path, beginning the next chapter of his life as a civil servant.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







