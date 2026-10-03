Cha Seung-won, Ra Mi-ran to play husband and wife in action comedy

A family that gathers at a hospital to visit a sick relative becomes caught up in a terrorist attack. Three generations of the family — from grandfather to father to son — are former Marines. Director Won Shin-yun is telling the story of this unusual family in his new film, “Family Force.”

Won, who has showcased action in films including “The Battle: Roar to Victory” and “The Suspect,” is combining family relationships with comedy this time. Set at a large hospital in Seoul, the film follows three generations of a Marine family as they confront a multinational terrorist attack. Filming began in September.

At the center of the family are Cha Seung-won and Ra Mi-ran, who play a married couple. Cha plays Cheol-du, a former Marine master sergeant whose family motto is, “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” He visits the hospital where his father is admitted and ends up confronting the terrorists alongside his wife and son. Ra plays Ye-bun, Cheol-du’s wife and the emotional anchor of the three-generation Marine family. The couple’s everyday interactions and chemistry as they face a crisis are among the film’s key attractions.

Cha said he found the script particularly interesting because, although it is a story about a family coming together, “they’re not an ordinary family.” Ra acknowledged the pressure of returning to action roles after some time away, but said she would prepare according to the director’s vision for the film and her character. She also expressed hope that the cast and crew would complete filming without injuries.

Jang Ryul plays the character who stands against the family. The actor, who has appeared in “Bargain,” “My Name” and “Daily Dose of Sunshine,” plays Tae-in, who carries out a mysterious terrorist attack at the hospital with a group of multinational terrorists. He is set to drive the conflict as the family-centered comedy intersects with the tension of the terrorist attack.

Park Hyung-sik joins the cast as Cheol-hoon, the son of Cha’s and Ra’s characters. A sergeant in the Marine Corps Special Reconnaissance Unit, Cheol-hoon becomes caught up in the unexpected incident while on his final leave before discharge. The film marks his return to the big screen after about seven years and his first time taking on full-fledged action scenes in a movie. Park said he was excited even before the script reading at the thought of working with senior actors and expressed his determination to have fun making the film.

Baek Yoon-sik plays the oldest generation of the family. Cheol-sung, Cheol-du’s father, was among the first members of the Marine Corps and is a decorated war veteran. Baek, who has portrayed a wide range of characters in films including “Noryang: Deadly Sea,” “Inside Men” and “The Face Reader,” will portray the story of the Marine family alongside his son and grandson. He said he was looking forward to “showing audiences the cheerful story of a Marine family.”

“Family Force” is billed as a comic action film that puts family power ahead of combat prowess or intelligence capabilities. The story centers on how family members from different generations and with different military backgrounds clash and join forces when faced with a crisis. Attention is focused on how Won, who has crafted tense narratives in films including “Seven Days” and “Memoir of a Murderer,” will combine humor and action in the new film.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







