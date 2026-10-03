Pianist Yunchan Lim, who drew worldwide attention after becoming the youngest-ever winner of the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, will visit Daegu for a recital.

Suseong Artpia said Friday that it will host “The Pianist Series — Yunchan Lim Piano Recital” at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at its Grand Theater.

The recital, held to mark the 270th anniversary of Mozart’s birth, will give Korean audiences an early opportunity to hear Lim ahead of his planned complete cycle of Mozart’s piano sonatas at Carnegie Hall in New York and Wigmore Hall in London.

Lim will perform Mozart’s piano sonatas and fantasies. His program includes Piano Sonata No. 1 in C major, K. 279, Piano Sonata No. 6 in D major, K. 284, Fantasy in D minor, K. 397, Piano Sonata No. 12 in F major, K. 332, and Piano Sonata No. 8 in A minor, K. 310, which he will present with his own deeply considered interpretations.

Lim won the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022 at age 18, becoming the youngest winner in the competition’s history and gaining international recognition. He also received the prize for best performance of a new work and the Audience Award. His final-round performance was selected by The New York Times as one of its “10 Best Classical Music Performances of 2022.”

Lim has performed with major orchestras around the world, including the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic, Orchestre de Paris and Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.

During the 2026-27 season, Lim will take part in a Mozart collaboration project with Camerata Salzburg and embark on tours of Japan and Korea. He is also scheduled to perform the complete Mozart piano sonata cycle at Carnegie Hall and Wigmore Hall, followed by recitals featuring Mozart programs at Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw and Vienna’s Musikverein.

“On the occasion of the 270th anniversary of Mozart’s birth, it is meaningful to present a recital by pianist Yunchan Lim, who has attracted worldwide attention,” Suseong Artpia President Park Dong-yong said. “We hope audiences will discover new facets of Mozart’s music through Lim’s profound interpretations.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.











