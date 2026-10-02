Singer and actress Nana's candid comments about love are drawing renewed attention after she confirmed that she is dating T.O.P, with fans revisiting everything from her preference for "gentle" men to her admission that she makes the first move when she likes someone.

Nana's agency, Sublime, confirmed the relationship to Xportsnews on Friday, saying the two became acquainted while working on a music video.

"They formed a connection through filming a music video and are currently enjoying a good relationship," an agency official said.

As news of the romance spread, comments Nana made about her ideal partner and approach to dating just months earlier began attracting fresh attention.

During a March appearance on MBC's reality show "The Manager," also known as "Omniscient Interfering View," Nana discussed relationships while traveling to a beauty salon with her manager.

"This is exactly the time when you should be dating," Nana said.

When her manager said dating seemed difficult, Nana offered a glimpse into her own approach to balancing romance with a busy schedule.

"Dating is something you do in those little pockets of spare time, whenever you have time left over," she said, suggesting that a demanding schedule does not necessarily stand in the way of a relationship.

When her manager said she should meet someone good and get married soon, Nana gave a response that now carries added significance following confirmation of her relationship with T.O.P.

"I've consistently been seeing people just fine," she said.

Nana also described the qualities she finds attractive in a partner.

"I like someone attentive and gentle," she said. "I think I care less and less about looks."

Her comments suggested that personality and demeanor matter more to her than physical appearance.

Nana had been even more candid about romance in a YouTube appearance in January last year, when she was asked how she flirts with someone she likes.

"I approach them very actively," she said. "I'm very straightforward about showing that I'm interested."

That comment is now drawing renewed interest among fans curious about how her romance with T.O.P began, though neither Nana nor her agency has said who made the first move.

Asked at the time to describe her ideal man, Nana again emphasized attentiveness and a gentle personality.

"I like a man who is attentive and meticulous," she said. "I can be a little scatterbrained, so I like someone who takes care of those things. I like someone who is gentle in both words and actions."

She also made clear that marriage remains part of her long-term plans.

"Of course," Nana said when asked whether she was interested in dating and marriage. "I want to date, and I have dated. Marriage is one of my ultimate goals. My goal is to have an ordinary family."

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.