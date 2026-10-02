Jim Carrey reportedly weds girlfriend believed to be of Korean descent

Hollywood star Jim Carrey has reportedly tied the knot for a third time, marrying his partner Min Ah, who is 32 years his junior, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Multiple U.S. entertainment outlets, including TMZ and People, reported Wednesday that Carrey recently held a small, private wedding ceremony in Los Angeles.

Min Ah has been described as being of Korean descent, although her Korean heritage has not been officially confirmed.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2022 but kept their relationship largely out of the public eye. They made their first official public appearance together in February at the César Awards in Paris, France.

Carrey received an honorary award at the ceremony and publicly acknowledged Min Ah during his acceptance speech, describing her as his "sublime companion" and saying that he loved her.

The marriage marks another chapter in the personal life of the 64-year-old actor, one of Hollywood's most recognizable comedy stars.

Born in 1962, Carrey married Melissa Womer, an actress and former waitress, in 1987. The couple had a daughter, Jane Carrey, before divorcing.

He later married actress Lauren Holly, his co-star in “Dumb and Dumber,” but the marriage also ended in divorce. Carrey was subsequently engaged to actress Renée Zellweger, although the pair never married.

Carrey rose to global fame through films including “The Mask,” “Batman Forever,” “Dumb and Dumber,” “The Truman Show,” “Bruce Almighty” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

He is expected to return as the villain Dr. Robotnik in “Sonic the Hedgehog 4,” scheduled for release in 2027.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.