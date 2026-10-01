WINNER's Mino could face 102 more days of military service after suspended sentence

WINNER member Mino could be required to complete another 102 days of alternative military service after receiving a suspended prison sentence for violating Korea's Military Service Act.

An official from the Military Manpower Administration told Xportsnews on Thursday that Mino would have to serve again for the number of days he was absent without authorization if the court ruling becomes final.

"If the ruling is finalized, he will have to serve again for the number of days he was absent from duty," the official said.

The Seoul Western District Court on Thursday sentenced Mino, whose legal name is Song Min-ho, to one year in prison, suspended for two years, after finding him guilty of violating the Military Service Act. The ruling is from the first trial and has not yet been finalized.

The official who was responsible for supervising Mino's service at the time and was tried alongside him received a 10-month prison term, suspended for two years.

Prosecutors said Mino was absent without authorization for 102 of approximately 430 required workdays. If the ruling is upheld and becomes final, he is therefore expected to be required to complete 102 additional days of service.

Mino served as a social service agent in Seoul's Mapo District from March 2023 to December 2024. He was indicted on charges of repeatedly failing to report to his assigned workplace without a valid reason.

Korea requires most able-bodied men to complete mandatory military service. Social service agents perform alternative service at public institutions and other designated facilities, generally when they are assigned to alternative duty rather than active-duty military service.

Mino, 33, debuted as a member of WINNER in 2014 and has also pursued a solo career as a rapper and artist.

The prospect of another 102 days of service adds a new consequence to a case that has drawn attention over the K-pop star's attendance during his mandatory service. The exact timing and manner of any additional service will depend on the court ruling becoming final.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.