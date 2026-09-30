IVE member Jang Wonyoung drew attention with a noticeably softer look at her first Dior fashion show, where an encounter with fellow K-pop star and longtime Dior ambassador Jisoo of BLACKPINK also generated online buzz.

On Wednesday, Jang shared a series of photos on her personal social media account with the caption, "My first show day."

The appearance marked Jang's first fashion show since recently being named an ambassador for French luxury house Dior.

Her debut at the show drew additional attention after photos and clips circulated online showing her greeting Jisoo, who has represented Dior since the early years of BLACKPINK's career.





Jang paired a white lace top with a black skirt and wore her long, straight hair down, creating an elegant and understated look.

The styling also marked a shift from some of her recent looks, which emphasized a more glamorous and sensual image. This time, rosy blush and luminous, natural-looking makeup highlighted a softer aesthetic.

Jang completed the look with playful poses for the camera, drawing attention to her doll-like visuals.

Beyond fashion, Jang is preparing for another major moment with IVE. The group is set to release its new mini-album “Looks Can Kill” on Oct. 26, marking its first comeback in about eight months.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.