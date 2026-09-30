IVE member Jang Wonyoung's first Dior show — and a meeting with BLACKPINK's Jisoo
Summary
IVE member Jang Wonyoung made her first Dior fashion show appearance in a softer look in a post shared on Wednesday, and photos of her meeting BLACKPINK’s Jisoo drew online attention. The appearance came after she was recently named a Dior ambassador. IVE is also set to release its new mini-album Looks Can Kill on Oct. 26, marking its first comeback in about eight months.
Key Facts
- Jang shared photos on her personal social media account with the caption My first show day.
- She wore a white lace top, a black skirt and long straight hair for the Dior show.
- The styling was described as a shift from her recent more glamorous and sensual image, with rosy blush and natural-looking makeup.
- IVE is scheduled to release its new mini-album Looks Can Kill on Oct. 26.
- The release will be the group’s first comeback in about eight months.
IVE member Jang Wonyoung drew attention with a noticeably softer look at her first Dior fashion show, where an encounter with fellow K-pop star and longtime Dior ambassador Jisoo of BLACKPINK also generated online buzz.
On Wednesday, Jang shared a series of photos on her personal social media account with the caption, "My first show day."
The appearance marked Jang's first fashion show since recently being named an ambassador for French luxury house Dior.
Her debut at the show drew additional attention after photos and clips circulated online showing her greeting Jisoo, who has represented Dior since the early years of BLACKPINK's career.
Jang paired a white lace top with a black skirt and wore her long, straight hair down, creating an elegant and understated look.
The styling also marked a shift from some of her recent looks, which emphasized a more glamorous and sensual image. This time, rosy blush and luminous, natural-looking makeup highlighted a softer aesthetic.
Jang completed the look with playful poses for the camera, drawing attention to her doll-like visuals.
Beyond fashion, Jang is preparing for another major moment with IVE. The group is set to release its new mini-album “Looks Can Kill” on Oct. 26, marking its first comeback in about eight months.
This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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