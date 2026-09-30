IVE member Jang Won-young's first Dior show — and a meeting with BLACKPINK's Jisoo
Summary
IVE member Jang Won-young drew attention at her first Dior fashion show, where she also met BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. On Wednesday, she posted photos on social media with the caption, My first show day. The appearance came after she was recently named a Dior ambassador, and IVE is set to release its mini-album Looks Can Kill on Oct. 26.
Key Facts
- Jang Won-young’s first fashion show appearance for Dior came after she was recently named an ambassador for the French luxury house.
- Photos and clips circulated online showing Jang greeting BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who has represented Dior since the early years of BLACKPINK’s career.
- Jang wore a white lace top with a black skirt and kept her long, straight hair down for the show.
- Her makeup featured rosy blush and luminous, natural-looking tones, which emphasized a softer aesthetic than some of her recent looks.
- IVE is preparing to release its new mini-album Looks Can Kill on Oct. 26, marking its first comeback in about eight months.
IVE member Jang Won-young drew attention with a noticeably softer look at her first Dior fashion show, where an encounter with fellow K-pop star and longtime Dior ambassador Jisoo of BLACKPINK also generated online buzz.
On Wednesday, Jang shared a series of photos on her personal social media account with the caption, "My first show day."
The appearance marked Jang's first fashion show since recently being named an ambassador for French luxury house Dior.
Her debut at the show drew additional attention after photos and clips circulated online showing her greeting Jisoo, who has represented Dior since the early years of BLACKPINK's career.
Jang paired a white lace top with a black skirt and wore her long, straight hair down, creating an elegant and understated look.
The styling also marked a shift from some of her recent looks, which emphasized a more glamorous and sensual image. This time, rosy blush and luminous, natural-looking makeup highlighted a softer aesthetic.
Jang completed the look with playful poses for the camera, drawing attention to her doll-like visuals.
Beyond fashion, Jang is preparing for another major moment with IVE. The group is set to release its new mini-album “Looks Can Kill” on Oct. 26, marking its first comeback in about eight months.
This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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