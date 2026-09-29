Son Ye-jin says 'The Scandal' role may not be likable for everyone but still charming

Actor Son Ye-jin, who starred in the Netflix original Korean series "The Scandal," said Tuesday her role in the historical drama may not be appealing to everyone but was a charming yet complex character for her to work on.

Son plays Lady Cho, an independent woman who tried to defy the conservative atmosphere of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), in the eight-part series inspired by the 1782 French novel "Dangerous Liaisons."

In the drama, Lady Cho and Cho Won (Ji Chang-wook), her longtime friend and relative who has grown up to become a famous playboy, begin a dangerous game involving virtuous widow Hui-yeon (Nana), a move that unsettles the lives of all three.

"I had to keep thinking what thoughts were passing through her mind, and I still cannot say I have found the answer. But because it was a difficult character, it felt attractive to me," Son told reporters in a group interview.

Son said she felt Lady Cho was a complex character who had to give up many desires as she married her powerful husband at a time when women's status had its limits. While she appears to be leading an elegant and stable life, she deeply yearns for her unfulfilled dreams.

"In a way, she is a pitiful being. But I did not act with the aim of making the audience pity or understand her. Even if viewers think, 'What is wrong with that woman?' I felt that was right," the actor said.

Son, who made her acting debut in 2001, has established herself as a versatile actor across film and drama. Her portfolio ranges from the pure and innocent girl she portrayed in the romance drama "Summer Scent" (2003) to the realistic mother in the critically acclaimed black comedy thriller "No Other Choice" (2025).

When asked about how she recalls her early days of acting, Son said she regrets not fully enjoying her 20s.

"I was never satisfied. I thought my acting was silly, and I did not like my face. I never believed it when older people told me that these were the good times. But when I see photos from even just a few years ago, I look so young," she said.

"I should remember that today is the youngest day I will ever be," she said with a smile.

Son said her attitude toward acting has shifted over the years. While she always had detailed plans on what she wanted to do next and was conscious about the result, she now tries to think less about the consequences.

"I have come to understand that things do not always go as I plan. I used to race at full force, but now I want to build my inner strength and show that energy. I want to grow as I slowly take on roles that feel like a challenge," she said.

For now, another priority is parenthood. Son married actor Hyun Bin in 2022 after they starred in the hit romance drama "Crash Landing On You" (2019). They welcomed a baby boy the same year.

The actor said she and her husband are just like any other parents going through the struggles and joys of parenthood, noting they have not been able to see each other's recent works, such as the second season of the Disney+ series "Made in Korea" starring him.

"People may assume we are different because our jobs are in the public eye, but we are really just like other parents who stay up all night when children get sick," she said. "Raising a child as a married couple is invaluable. We become mature, but at the same time, it reminds us of our childhood ... the things that come with it are really tough but also so precious."



