Actor Seo Kang-joon reportedly bought a luxury residence in Samseong-dong, Seoul.

The YouTube channel wander planet recently uploaded a video titled "Seo Kang-joon sells Trimage apartment, becomes neighbors with Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: Samseong-dong's Sangji Ritzville Caelum."

According to the video, Seo moved from Seongsu-dong to Samseong-dong in 2025. The Hyundai Residential Complex consists of luxury detached houses where numerous tycoons and celebrities reside.

Former residents of this enclave include Jun Ji-hyun, Rain, Lee Mi-yeon, Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra. Kim Seung-woo, Kim Nam-joo and Song Hye-kyo currently live there. The area also includes the home where Son Ye-jin lived before her marriage to Hyun Bin. Son sold the property for 4.8 billion won ($3.25 million).

The upscale 13-unit residential building features one unit per floor. Current building residents include Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and Seventeen's The8.

Seo sold his Trimage apartment in Seongsu-dong for 5.8 billion won and bought his current Samseong-dong residence for 6 billion won. The unit spans 287 square meters (3,089 square feet) and features four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Seo currently appears alongside Ahn Eun-jin in the KBS 2TV drama "A Love Other Than Yours."

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.