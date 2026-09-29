Seo Kang-joon joins Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin in wealthy Seoul neighborhood
Summary
Seo Kang-joon reportedly bought a luxury residence in Samseong-dong, Seoul, and moved there from Seongsu-dong in 2025. The property is in the Hyundai Residential Complex, where many tycoons and celebrities live, including current residents Kim Hee-chul and The8. The unit spans 287 square meters and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Seo sold his Trimage apartment for 5.8 billion won and bought the new residence for 6 billion won.
Key Facts
- The Hyundai Residential Complex has 13 units, with one unit on each floor.
- Former residents of the enclave include Jun Ji-hyun, Rain, Lee Mi-yeon, Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra.
- Son Ye-jin sold a property in the area for 4.8 billion won before her marriage to Hyun Bin.
- Seo Kang-joon currently appears with Ahn Eun-jin in the KBS 2TV drama A Love Other Than Yours.
Actor Seo Kang-joon reportedly bought a luxury residence in Samseong-dong, Seoul.
The YouTube channel wander planet recently uploaded a video titled "Seo Kang-joon sells Trimage apartment, becomes neighbors with Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: Samseong-dong's Sangji Ritzville Caelum."
According to the video, Seo moved from Seongsu-dong to Samseong-dong in 2025. The Hyundai Residential Complex consists of luxury detached houses where numerous tycoons and celebrities reside.
Former residents of this enclave include Jun Ji-hyun, Rain, Lee Mi-yeon, Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra. Kim Seung-woo, Kim Nam-joo and Song Hye-kyo currently live there. The area also includes the home where Son Ye-jin lived before her marriage to Hyun Bin. Son sold the property for 4.8 billion won ($3.25 million).
The upscale 13-unit residential building features one unit per floor. Current building residents include Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and Seventeen's The8.
Seo sold his Trimage apartment in Seongsu-dong for 5.8 billion won and bought his current Samseong-dong residence for 6 billion won. The unit spans 287 square meters (3,089 square feet) and features four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Seo currently appears alongside Ahn Eun-jin in the KBS 2TV drama "A Love Other Than Yours."
This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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