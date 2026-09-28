LPGA legend Pak Se-ri has drawn attention by unveiling the townhouse she recently moved into.

On the Saturday episode of MBC's variety show “Omniscient Interfering View,” Park showed viewers her new home and a housewarming gathering.

Explaining why Pak had moved, her manager said she had recently relocated to a townhouse because she felt it would be more comfortable for living with her dogs than an apartment.

The new home makes a positive first impression with its grand entrance. The first floor features a stylish living room decorated with various works of art, a cozy bedroom and a dressing room. The spacious dressing room was filled with cosmetics and clothes. The home also had an area where her dogs could run around freely.

The second floor featured a large terrace with a motorized awning, as well as a study, a second dressing room and a guest room. The show's panelists marveled at the home, asking, “Is this a resort?”

The basement housed a hobby room equipped with a projector for watching movies, a record player and storage area for her home bar. One panelist joked, “You have more [alcohol] than a duty-free shop,” drawing laughter.

Yang Se-hyung said he wanted to live next door to Pak, mentioning that he had heard she had distributed pizza to her neighbors as soon as she moved in.

Park responded that she did not know why the story had turned into one about pizza. She explained that she had wanted to share something she personally enjoyed and gave the neighbors crab marinated in soy sauce and green onion kimchi.

The show featured Pak preparing a lavish spread for her first housewarming party, including braised short ribs, rib-eye steak, tenderloin, glass noodles with vegetables and whole steamed squid. She also filled a large cooler with drinks, taking great care to welcome her guests.

Friends and acquaintances, including those who had appeared alongside her on sports-themed variety shows, visited her home and enjoyed a meal together.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.