Director Lee Chang-dong’s new film, “Possible Love,” is generating buzz at international film festivals and meeting audiences in Korea.

Alongside the attention surrounding the film, much of the discussion has focused on its lead actress, Jeon Do-yeon. Critics have praised the on-screen chemistry she brings to her reunion with Lee, nearly 20 years after their acclaimed collaboration on “Secret Sunshine.”

Released in select theaters on Wednesday, the film “Possible Love” follows two couples — a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband — who meet to make a documentary and confront their contrasting lives and hidden desires.

Jeon plays Mi-ok, the wife of Ho-seok (Sol Kyung-gu), a laid-off worker who takes a job at a mask factory to support her husband and son after he loses his livelihood. As she becomes entangled with Ye-ji (Jo Yeo-jeong), who approaches the couple to document their lives, and Ye-ji’s husband, Sang-woo (Zo In-sung), Mi-ok struggles to contain her turbulent emotions before eventually letting them erupt.

“Possible Love” drew attention early on as a reunion between Jeon and Sol, who previously worked together in films by the acclaimed director. For Jeon in particular, the new collaboration carries special significance. She previously worked with Lee on “Secret Sunshine,” released in 2007. In the film, she played Shin-ae, a woman who moves to Miryang with her son after losing her husband. Her performance was widely acclaimed, earning her the Best Actress award at the 60th Cannes Film Festival, making her the first Korean actor to win the honor.

“Secret Sunshine” remains an indispensable part of Jeon’s filmography. Beyond its international acclaim, her portrayal of a woman grappling with despair, loss, anger and forgiveness was praised for its emotional intensity without exaggeration. Lee’s meticulous direction and Jeon’s powerful performance worked in tandem to convey Shin-ae’s emotions directly to audiences. Nearly two decades later, the prospect of the two working together again has fueled anticipation for “Possible Love.”

Yet the film was not an unqualified blessing. Jeon has said on television programs, including JTBC’s “A View of My Room,” that the sudden surge in attention following “Secret Sunshine” brought heightened expectations and left her struggling with a slump as an actress because of the powerful image associated with the role. The success of a single film had brought with it equally immense expectations and scrutiny that she had to navigate as an actor.

Known as the “Queen of Cannes,” Jeon went on to steadily build her filmography on her own terms. From everyday dramas to genre films, she has moved between the big and small screens, demonstrating her range in films such as “My Dear Enemy,” “The Housemaid,” “The Shameless,” “Way Back Home,” “A Man and a Woman,” “Birthday,” “Beasts Clawing at Straws,” “Kill Boksoon” and “Revolver,” as well as television series including “The Good Wife,” “Lost” and “Crash Course in Romance.” Since “Secret Sunshine,” she has expanded her range as an actress by presenting a different side of herself in each project rather than remaining confined to a single image.

Narly two decades later, Jeon has reunited with Lee. Her performance has drawn praise, meeting the high expectations surrounding the collaboration. International media outlets have also singled out her acting. “Jeon Do-yeon delivers a once-in-a-century performance,” IndieWire wrote. The Hollywood Reporter praised the Cannes Best Actress winner for once again delivering a deeply moving performance, while AwardsWatch noted that “Jeon Do-yeon’s performance stands out even among the four leads.”

One of the film’s key points of interest is how Jeon, who once portrayed a character pushed to the emotional extremes in “Secret Sunshine,” now captures the inner life of a more everyday, realistic character.

Before its domestic release, “Possible Love” garnered international attention with invitations to the Venice International Film Festival, where it won the prestigious Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival. Its awards campaign has also begun. Beyond the prestige of Lee’s latest film, the performances of its cast — Jeon, Sol, Zo and Jo — have emerged as a major focus of interest.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







