Theaters will remain open throughout the extended Chuseok holiday, with a wide range of performances on offer for audiences looking to spend the break at a theater rather than visiting their hometowns or traveling with family. From large-scale musicals and distinctive plays to the National Theater of Korea's NT Live screenings of productions from the world stage, there is plenty to choose from.

Popular big-budget musicals will be among the highlights. Frozen, based on Disney's animated film that sparked the “Let It Go” craze after its release in 2013, will run without break Sept. 24 to 27 at Charlotte Theater, ahead of its closing on March 1 next year. The Korean licensed production of the musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2018, features Jung Sun-ah, Min Kyung-ah and Jung Yu-ji sharing the role of Elsa.

The original Korean jukebox musical "Gwanghwamun Love Song" will also run throughout the holiday at D Cube Link Art Center, where it is scheduled to continue through Nov. 15. The production weaves together familiar songs by the late composer Lee Young-hoon, including “Girl,” “Red Sunset,” “Old Love” and “Under the Shade of the Ginkgo Tree.” It follows Myung-woo, who, on the verge of death, revisits his past during the final minute of his life under the guidance of Wol-ha, a guide who helps people find their fated connections.

For audiences seeking the appeal of more traditional musicals, "Elisabeth" and "Dracula" are also on the lineup. "Elisabeth," which runs through Nov. 15 at Blue Square Woori Bank Hall, depicts the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. The musical, created by playwright Michael Kunze and composer Sylvester Levay, premiered in Vienna in 1992. Lina, Park Ji-yeon, Lee Ji-hye and Lee Ji-soo share the title role.

"Dracula," running through Oct. 18 at LG Arts Center Seoul's LG Signature Hall, features music by American composer Frank Wildhorn, whose works have found a devoted following in Korea. The cast includes Kim Junsu, Shin Sung-rok, Jeon Dong-seok, Jo Jung-eun and Kim Hwan-hee.

Theater stages will also remain open throughout the holiday. "Oedipus," the third installment in the National Theater Company of Korea's five-part Antropolis series, opens Sept. 24, the first day of the holiday, at Myeongdong Theater and runs through Oct. 18. The series reinterprets the tragedy of the royal house of Thebes from Greek mythology through the lens of German playwright Roland Schimmelpfennig.

Directed by Kang Ryang-won, "Oedipus" examines prejudice and discrimination through a protagonist who has lived with a disability and as a social minority, rather than presenting him as the familiar heroic figure.

"Sumire Hair Salon," written and directed by Zainichi Korean playwright and director Jung Ui-shin, is staged Sept. 24 and 26 at Sejong Center's M Theater. Set in a coal mining town in Japan's Kyushu region, where Koreans remained after the end of World War II in 1945, the play follows Sumi, a Zainichi Korean woman who dreams of opening a hair salon under her own name. Through the lives of people who carry on despite the violence and discrimination of their time, the production explores how history leaves its mark on individual lives.

For those looking for a performance that combines music and theater, "Baekmansa" by Hyesung Company will be staged Sept. 24-26 at the National Theater of Korea's Daloreum Theater as part of the “2026 Changgeuk-Centered World Music Theater Festival.” The jukebox musical theater production brings together 42 popular songs spanning 100 years of modern and contemporary Korean history.

Audiences can also experience international theater productions on the big screen. The National Theater of Korea will present NT Live, a program screening recorded performances by Britain's National Theatre, at Haeoreum Grand Theater Sept. 25-27.

“The Playboy of the Western World” by John Millington Synge, screening Sept. 25, satirizes human vanity and mob mentality through the story of an Irish village that hails a murderer as a hero. Arthur Miller's “All My Sons,” screening Sept. 26, follows a family that amassed wealth through wartime military contracts as it confronts the truth it has long concealed. “The Fifth Step,” written by David Ireland and screening Sept. 27, is a two-hander that explores addiction and recovery through the setting of an alcohol dependence treatment program.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







