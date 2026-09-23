Korean rockstar reveals childhood abuse by late father
Summary
Kim Yoon-ah, vocalist of Jaurim, said on an EBS documentary that she was abused by her late father during childhood and that every family member was a victim. She described living in constant fear and said the abuse often came without warning. She also said hatred for her father drove her music, and that his death forced her to rethink what story to tell next.
Key Facts
- Kim Yoon-ah made the remarks during the Sunday episode of the EBS documentary series Sidae Mokgyeok.
- She said her father assaulted her in the second or third grade after she failed to rinse soap off dishes.
- She said her father had wooden sticks custom-made at a carpentry shop in various lengths and thicknesses, according to her earlier comments on Channel A’s Dr. Oh’s Golden Clinic on Jan. 7, 2022.
- Kim Yoon-ah debuted in 1997 with Jaurim’s first album.
- The band is known for songs including Falling Flower, Magic Carpet Ride, Song of Ha Ha Ha and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One.
Kim Yoon-ah confessed that enduring unpredictable abuse at home pushed her to use hatred as a driving force for her songs
Kim Yoon-ah, the vocalist for rock band Jaurim, said she was abused by her late father during childhood, adding that every member of her family was a victim.
During the Sunday episode of the EBS documentary series "Sidae Mokgyeok," she spoke about her childhood. She said time seemed to stand still and she lived in constant fear that something might happen at any moment. She recalled her father assaulting her when she was in the second or third grade for failing to rinse all the soap off the dishes. Although she was only in the second grade and was unable to do the chore perfectly, she blamed herself at the time.
She said the abuse usually came without warning.
"My biological father was extremely violent, and every member of our family was a victim," she said. "When he died, I asked myself, 'I created music while hating this man, so what story should I tell now?' Hatred was the driving force behind my music."
Kim previously spoke about the abuse during the Jan. 7, 2022, episode of Channel A's therapy talk show "Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic." She said she grew up with an abusive father who had wooden sticks custom-made at a carpentry shop in various lengths and thicknesses.
"I don't remember my elementary school years well," she said. "I was in a persistent daze and turned to music and books for escape."
Kim debuted in 1997 with Jaurim's first album. The band is known for songs including "Falling Flower," "Magic Carpet Ride," "Song of Ha Ha Ha" and "Twenty-Five, Twenty-One."
This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.