Korean rockstar reveals childhood abuse by late father

Kim Yoon-ah, the vocalist for rock band Jaurim, said she was abused by her late father during childhood, adding that every member of her family was a victim.

During the Sunday episode of the EBS documentary series "Sidae Mokgyeok," she spoke about her childhood. She said time seemed to stand still and she lived in constant fear that something might happen at any moment. She recalled her father assaulting her when she was in the second or third grade for failing to rinse all the soap off the dishes. Although she was only in the second grade and was unable to do the chore perfectly, she blamed herself at the time.

She said the abuse usually came without warning.

"My biological father was extremely violent, and every member of our family was a victim," she said. "When he died, I asked myself, 'I created music while hating this man, so what story should I tell now?' Hatred was the driving force behind my music."

Kim previously spoke about the abuse during the Jan. 7, 2022, episode of Channel A's therapy talk show "Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic." She said she grew up with an abusive father who had wooden sticks custom-made at a carpentry shop in various lengths and thicknesses.

"I don't remember my elementary school years well," she said. "I was in a persistent daze and turned to music and books for escape."

Kim debuted in 1997 with Jaurim's first album. The band is known for songs including "Falling Flower," "Magic Carpet Ride," "Song of Ha Ha Ha" and "Twenty-Five, Twenty-One."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.