Why this celebrity couple in their 70s never married after 25 years together

They have spent 25 years together without ever registering a marriage. Now in their 70s, veteran actor Park Jung-soo and TV producer Jung Eul-young have dressed as bride and groom — for a wedding photo shoot.

Luxury wedding magazine Wedding H recently unveiled photos of the longtime couple in wedding attire, offering an unexpected bridal moment decades into a relationship they have chosen not to formalize through marriage.

In one photo, Jung wears a classic black tuxedo jacket, while Park appears in a modern wedding dress paired with a short veil. Jung beams beside her as Park looks toward the camera with a bashful expression.

The couple also depart from traditional wedding styling in another set of photos. Jung throws a leather jacket over his shirt, while Park pairs a voluminous white wedding gown with a black leather jacket.

They go all-black for another look, with Jung wearing a long black coat and Park dressed in a sleeveless black gown.

Park and Jung, both born in 1952, have been together for 25 years. Jung is also the father of actor Jung Kyung-ho.

Their relationship has attracted attention in Korea in part because the couple have remained together for decades without legally registering their marriage.

Park explained the decision during an appearance on SBS' "My Little Old Boy" in June.

"Marriage is a union between two families," she said. "I was 50 at the time. I wasn't confident that I could handle it if something happened between the two families and feelings were hurt."

More than two decades later, the couple have maintained that arrangement — making the sight of Park in a wedding dress and Jung in a tuxedo all the more striking.

Park has recently been communicating with fans through her personal YouTube channel, Nothing Can Stop Jung-soo.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.