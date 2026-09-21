Veteran actresses Lee Hye-young and Kim Jung-eun have recalled an era when Korean celebrities faced intense pressure to publicly explain even the most personal parts of their lives, including divorce and breakups.

The two actresses discussed their experiences in a video uploaded Sunday to Lee's YouTube channel, reflecting on how dramatically expectations surrounding celebrities' private lives have changed.

Lee recalled holding a news conference after her divorce from singer and television personality Lee Sang-min, saying she was effectively pushed into publicly addressing the matter before returning to television.

"I got divorced for personal reasons and was going back on 'Heroine 6,'" Lee said. "The head of our entertainment department told me, 'Hye-young, this is something you'll have to get through eventually, so while everyone is here, let's just apologize.' He told me to apologize and make a statement."

What followed was far bigger than Lee had expected.

"I didn't know there were that many reporters in Korea," she said. "About 300 or 400 came."

Lee said she went through with the news conference because she felt her return to the program depended on addressing the divorce publicly.

Kim said the pressure was intensified by knowing that other cast members and production staff were waiting for the situation to be resolved.

"Other guests, MCs and the program itself were all waiting because of you ... That must have been enormous pressure" Kim told Lee.

Kim described the atmosphere as one in which celebrities felt compelled to step forward rather than allow their personal problems to disrupt a production.

The conversation turned to Kim's own experience after her highly publicized breakup with actor Lee Seo-jin in 2008.

Kim and Lee developed a romantic relationship after appearing together in the 2006 SBS drama "Lovers." Their relationship lasted about two years before they broke up in November 2008.

At the time, Kim was hosting the SBS music program "Kim Jung-eun's Chocolate." Shortly after the breakup, she tearfully spoke about it on the show.

Nearly two decades later, Kim said she had not wanted to discuss the breakup on television.

"I didn't want to mention it on 'Chocolate,'" she said.

But reporters were waiting outside, she recalled, and she felt that refusing to address the breakup would create problems for others.

"It was a situation where things would become difficult if I didn't make a statement," Kim said. "Looking back, it really didn't make sense. I could have just left, and I didn't have to say anything."

Lee agreed, saying celebrities at the time faced very different expectations.

"Back then, it was an era when something would happen if you didn't make a statement," she said.

Lee pointed out the irony of having to publicly explain the end of an ordinary romantic relationship.

"They weren't even married. They just dated for a while and broke up," she said. "People date, break up, meet someone else and fall in love. That's life."

The actresses contrasted those experiences with the greater privacy celebrities can have today.

"Idols these days don't have to do that, do they?" Lee said. "We paved the way for them."

Their recollections highlight how expectations surrounding celebrity privacy in Korea have shifted since the 2000s, when stars could face intense media scrutiny and pressure to publicly address personal relationships that today might remain largely private matters.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.