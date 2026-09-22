Actor Shin Hyun-joon’s latest television appearance in Korea has brought an unexpected bit of Peru into the spotlight, as a familiar supermarket bag and local soft drink appeared alongside him during a taping of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block.”

Shin, who recently returned from a fan event in Peru, appeared on the program to share stories from his trip, including his experiences with local fans.

During the taping, Shin carried a shopping bag from Wong, one of Peru’s major supermarket brands, creating an unplanned moment of exposure for the retailer.

Shin also showed host Yoo Jae-suk a bottle of Inca Kola, a Peruvian soft drink, and encouraged him to try it.

Neither Wong nor Inca Kola was presented as part of an advertising or sponsorship arrangement, according to information provided by Shin’s camp.

Wong later responded to a promotional post about Shin’s television appearance through its official social media account, tagging the actor and adding a Peruvian flag and heart emojis.

The retailer also created an artificial intelligence-generated image depicting Shin visiting a Wong store and shared it on its official social media account.

The online response reflects the continuing popularity of Shin in Peru, where his role as Han Tae-hwa in the 2003 Korean drama “Stairway to Heaven” remains familiar to viewers more than two decades after its original broadcast.

Shin’s side said he was grateful that Peruvian fans had remembered his work for so long and that the response from local businesses made his visit especially meaningful.

The episode illustrates how the overseas reach of Korean entertainment can create unexpected exchanges between performers, audiences and local brands.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.