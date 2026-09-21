Golf legend Pak Se-ri shows off luxurious new home

Former professional golfer Pak Se-ri has revealed her luxurious new home, along with scenes from an extravagant housewarming party and a fireworks display viewed from the rooftop of 63 Building in Seoul.

On Saturday's episode of MBC's "The Manager," Pak's new home was unveiled following her recent move to a townhouse. The home drew attention with its marble floors, spacious living room, private movie theater and a state-of-the-art second-floor terrace equipped with a pergola.

Pak was also shown busily preparing food for her housewarming party. She bought eight boxes of fruits, along with a wide selection of cheeses, showing off her reputation as a big spender and earning her the nickname "Rich Unnie," or "Rich Big Sis."

The appetizer for the home party was a generous serving of braised beef ribs. Comedian Lee Young-ja was stunned by the amount, saying, "If you put a price on that amount of food, it would be 5 million won ($3,500)." Pak had also prepared the highest grade of premium Korean beef.

After the lavish housewarming, Pak and her managers headed to the rooftop of 63 Building to watch a fireworks festival. As they enjoyed the display from a prime vantage point, the show's hosts marveled, "We've never looked down at fireworks before. We've always looked up at them" and, "It's really beautiful."

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.