BTS has performed at a major U.S. music festival, appearing as a closing act, its label BigHit Music said Sunday.

The septet performed four songs — "Swim," "2.0," "Mic Drop" and "FYA" — at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.

The annual festival also featured Cardi B, Snoop Dog and Benson Boone alongside the K-pop superstars.

It marked BTS' first appearance at the festival in six years.

BTS is set to begin the Latin American leg of its "ARIRANG" world tour on Oct. 2 in Bogota, followed by stops in Lima, Santiago, Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo.