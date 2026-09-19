Actress Son Ye-jin has revealed why she covers her husband Hyun Bin’s face with stickers when sharing family photos on social media.

A new episode of Netflix Korea’s web variety show “I Came to Promote, But…” uploaded to its official YouTube channel on Thursday featured Son, Ji Chang-wook and Nana, the lead actors of the upcoming Netflix series “The Scandal.”

During the show, Son talked about her life recently, saying with a laugh, “These days, I’ve been raising my baby.” She also said that taking a recent family trip was the happiest thing she had done.

Son said she had traveled to Okinawa, Japan, and the United States with her family. “I went to relax after finishing a project, but traveling with a child isn’t really a relaxing trip,” she said.

“We packed the schedule around our child,” she continued. “It was tiring, but I think traveling with my family is incredibly happy.”

The conversation then turned to photos Son had posted on social media during the family trip. She has drawn attention by covering her husband’s face with stickers whenever she shares glimpses of their family life.

Asked whether covering his face was her own choice or an act of consideration, Son said, “I said, ‘Can’t I just post it?’ and he said, ‘Cover me up.’ So I always cover his face.”

Son married fellow actor Hyun Bin in 2022, and the couple welcomed a son later that year. Son has occasionally shared glimpses of their family life on social media, consistently covering Hyun Bin’s face with stickers. Her explanation on the show has now revealed that it was at her husband’s request.

Son’s most recent project, “The Scandal,” follows Lady Jo (Son), a woman whose extraordinary talents are difficult to confine to the life expected of a woman in the Joseon era, and Jo-won (Ji), Joseon’s most notorious womanizer, as they engage in a dangerous wager over love. Hee-yeon (Nana) becomes entangled in their game. The series was released on Friday.



This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







